“I Feel Safe”: How Daria Found Peace, Purpose and Community in Moldova

Daria, a courageous 14-year-old from Ukraine, was forced to leave her home and family behind as war threatened her safety and peace of mind. In Moldova, she found not only refuge but a renewed sense of purpose at the CWS partner-led Anastasis Educational Center—a place where she could learn, grow and dream again without fear.

A Childhood Interrupted by War

At just 14 years old, Daria already knows what it means to be strong in the face of hardship. In a world where war has shaken her sense of peace, she has not only endured but has also learned to face each challenge with courage. Born in Kramatorsk, Ukraine into a close-knit and caring family, Daria and her younger siblings had a happy and carefree childhood. However, as the military conflict escalated into a devastating war that destroyed everything in its path, the safety they once knew became increasingly difficult to maintain.

In the fall of 2024, the situation deteriorated significantly, and the local infrastructure was severely affected, leading the family to seek a safer place for their children. “We got used to the sound of sirens and frequent power outages, but this way of living wasn’t good for me. I was always on high alert, constantly haunted by the fear that something bad might happen,” Daria recalls.

Initially, Daria came to Bălți to visit her cousins who had settled there. “In Bălți, I discovered a whole new world,” the young girl shared enthusiastically. “Here, the power doesn’t go out, there are no sirens, no rockets flying overhead and people aren’t sad and stressed.”

Finding peace and tranquility, she decided to stay in Bălți. While her family remained in Ukraine, caught up with work and daily responsibilities, Daria found a new home in Moldova. Her parents completed all the necessary paperwork so that she could live with her aunt, who is also originally from Ukraine.

A New Life at the Anastasis Center

In Bălți, Daria began attending the Anastasis Center*, a place that offered her more than just the opportunity to continue her online studies. Here, she found support, friendship and numerous opportunities for personal growth. “Anastasis is a bridge between what I had in Ukraine and what I can build today. Here, I can continue my studies, discover new things and meet new people. I also realized how much I love volunteering—it’s so important to help one another.”

Daria quickly integrated into the Anastasis Center community, forming strong friendships with other children. She is a dreamer, passionate about animals and determined to become a veterinarian. She actively participates in all the Center’s activities, completes her schoolwork responsibly and happily helps younger children, never hesitating to play and spend time with them.

Although she constantly misses her family, Daria looks to the future with optimism. “Here, at Anastasis and in Moldova, I have the chance to grow. I feel safe and believe I will be able to achieve my dreams with ease.”

Daria’s story proves that even in the most difficult circumstances, the right support and environment can transform a child’s life. At Anastasis, she has found more than just a refuge—she has found an extended family and a place where she can dream again with confidence.

*The Anastasis Educational Center is run by our local partner, Diaconia, and aims to help Ukrainian refugees heal and rebuild their lives. At the Center, program participants can receive psychological support, attend vocational classes, partake in fun activities and access computers to attend online school.

You can learn more about the work we are doing in Moldova to support Ukrainian refugees here.