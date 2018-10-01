“I Am No Longer Alone—And That Matters.”

Silvia and her family were forced to flee Odesa, Ukraine, when war upended their lives. With the support of the Anastasis Educational Center in Bălți, Moldova, they found safety, resources and counseling that helped them heal, regain stability, and rebuild hope for the future.

Life Disrupted by War and Separation

Before the war, Silvia* lived an ordinary life. She shared a modest apartment in Odesa with her husband, their three children and her mother. Each day followed a familiar rhythm: the children went to school, she took care of the household and her ailing mother and in the evenings, they spent time together as a family. Life wasn’t easy, but it was stable. They supported each other and made plans for the future.

Everything changed abruptly when the war began. Suddenly, their routine was replaced by fear and uncertainty. Silvia was faced with a difficult but necessary decision: to leave the country with her children and mother in search of a safer place. That’s how they arrived in Bălți, Moldova—tired, with few belongings and no clear direction. The first few months were incredibly hard. They didn’t know anyone, had no income and each day brought new worries.

“I was alone with three children and a sick mother. I didn’t know anyone, didn’t have a job and had no idea what tomorrow would bring. It was a very difficult time,” Silvia recalls.

Shortly after they settled, an unexpected piece of news made things even harder: her husband, who had remained in Ukraine, called to tell her he wanted a divorce. In that moment, Silvia felt everything fall apart. Now, the responsibility for the entire family rested solely on her shoulders. “It was hard to process. I felt something break inside me. It was just me now. With the children. With my mother. And with the fear of what tomorrow might bring.”

During this uncertain time, when every day brought unanswered questions, Silvia heard about the Anastasis Educational Center. Someone told her about it, and although she didn’t know exactly what to expect, she decided to give it a try. At the center, she found more than just assistance. She found a safe space—a warm and welcoming environment where every member of her family was heard and supported. The vouchers for food, clothing, footwear and hygiene products she received there helped her cope with the mounting difficulties.

More importantly, Silvia began receiving psychological counseling, which helped her heal from the pain of the separation and regain her self-confidence. “At first, I cried often. I felt like I couldn’t go on. But here, at the center, I found people who listened and understood me. They made me feel that I wasn’t alone.”

Finding Support, Strength and a New Beginning

Over time, things started to improve. Encouraged by the Anastasis team, Silvia found a job at a garment factory—an important step for her and her family. Being able to leave her children in a safe place at the center meant the world to her. She knew they were well cared for and safe, and that gave her the peace of mind she needed to move forward.

Her three children attend the center every day. They enjoy participating in educational and recreational activities, learning, playing and simply feeling good. They are encouraged and surrounded by people who give them the care and support they need. Even their grandmother, despite her health problems, found a welcoming place at Anastasis. She takes part in activities for women, which help her feel useful and once again part of a community.

For Silvia’s family, Anastasis has not just been a day center. It has been a place where they could feel safe and begin, step by step, to rebuild their lives.

Silvia’s story is about the strength to move forward, even when it seems impossible. It is about timely support and people who do good for others. Today, she smiles again—not because everything is easy, but because she knows she is no longer alone. “Today, I can smile again. I know we’re on the right path. I am no longer alone—and that matters.”

*For the privacy of individuals in this story, pseudonyms have been used.

The Anastasis Educational Center is run by our local partner, Diaconia, and aims to help Ukrainian refugees heal and rebuild their lives. At the Center, program participants can receive psychological support, attend vocational classes, partake in fun activities and access computers to attend online school.

You can learn more about the work we are doing in Moldova to support Ukrainian refugees here.