How Refugees Are Strengthening U.S. Communities

Refugees significantly give back to the communities that welcome them—starting businesses, paying taxes and contributing to the local economy. In fact, a Department of Health and Human Services Refugees study found that, over a fifteen-year period, refugees brought in $124 billion more in state and local revenue than they cost.

Aside from the economic benefits to welcoming, newcomers also bring their skills, expertise, talents and perspectives to strengthen local communities by volunteering and becoming actively engaged citizens. Below are some of the ways that refugees and other newcomers contribute greatly to their host communities.

Refugees are frontline workers

Samuel’s journey to Harrisonburg, Virginia, on January 23, 2020, was anything but straightforward. Born in Eritrea, Samuel moved to Ethiopia at 13 years old before resettling in the United States with his uncle, neither of them speaking English. His challenges were compounded by a hearing impairment and a long wait for necessary hearing aids. Despite his strong desire to complete high school, Samuel aged out of the public school system at 18. With the support of CWS Harrisonburg, he pursued alternative opportunities, applying for the Flatwood JobCorps program, which provides free education and vocational training for young adults. However, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed his plans, leading him to enroll in Eastern Mennonite University’s (EMU) Intensive English Program while working and commuting by bicycle, thanks to a local donation program.

In April 2022, Samuel and two friends—including another CWS client—were finally able to join JobCorps, training in firefighting and electrical work. That summer, he was deployed to multiple states to battle wildfires while also advancing his trade skills. His dedication earned him a spot in an exclusive electrical training program in Miami. After much hard work, Samuel achieved a long-awaited milestone: earning his high school diploma. Reflecting on his journey, he encourages others from similar backgrounds to consider JobCorps as a pathway to success. His determination and resilience continue to inspire the CWS and Harrisonburg communities, and his future looks brighter than ever.

Refugees are advocates and engaged citizens

King Rukiranya’s journey began in the Democratic Republic of Congo, fleeing conflict in 2005 before seeking refuge in Burundi and later Kenya, where he was granted asylum through UNHCR. In August 2015, he was resettled in the United States, where CWS Durham provided case management support and assisted with his green card application. Determined to fully embrace his new home, Rukiranya applied for U.S. citizenship in 2021, passing his civics and English test just four months later. His naturalization ceremony was a defining moment, surrounded by people from diverse backgrounds, all united as newly minted Americans.

With citizenship came newfound freedom, especially the ability to travel without restriction. After years of waiting, Rukiranya visited the DRC and Kenya—not as a refugee, but as a proud U.S. citizen. Last year, he reached another milestone: casting his first-ever vote in the U.S. presidential election. With family members now citizens in Australia, Canada and the United States, he sees his story as part of the broader newcomer experience—working hard to contribute to democracy in their adopted homes.

Refugees are artists and mentors

Cuban pianist and opera singer Víctor Díaz arrived in the United States as a refugee in June 2023. With support from CWS Jersey City, he received essential resources such as cash assistance, healthcare and transportation aid. His passion for music found new life when CWS connected him with St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jersey City, which offered him a space to teach piano and voice lessons free of charge. Through the Services for Older Refugees program, CWS also helped Víctor secure financial assistance and create promotional materials, allowing him to share his gift with others.

Among Víctor’s students is 17-year-old Ukrainian refugee Emilia Liubarska, who fled Ukraine with her mother and their dog. Since arriving in the United States, she has flourished through the Ukrainian School Impact Grant program, finding community and creative opportunities. Under Víctor’s mentorship, she is now learning piano, overcoming language barriers through their shared love of music. Víctor has also performed at CWS events, showcasing how refugees enrich their communities. His story, intertwined with Emilia’s, exemplifies the power of resilience, community and the unifying force of art.

Refugees are students

At eight years old, Patrick had never set foot in a classroom. Born and raised in a refugee camp in Burundi, he spent his entire life in limbo, with no access to formal education or a sense of security. His Congolese parents fled violence and persecution, finding refuge in one of the world’s poorest countries, where they lived for 18 years with limited resources and constant uncertainty.

That changed on September 23, 2023, when Patrick and his family arrived in Columbus, Ohio. Just a week later, they moved into a safe, newly renovated three-bedroom home with affordable rent. With permanent housing, Patrick was finally able to attend school, learn English and make friends. His siblings and parents are also adjusting to their new life—navigating public transportation, attending school and taking job readiness courses as they work toward self-sufficiency.

Refugees are family members

Wajdi, CWS’ Director of Financial Business Partners, reflects on his journey from Egypt to the United States, where his children have flourished despite the challenges they’ve faced. His eldest son Mohamed recently graduated high school, while his daughters, Alaa and Maria, have embraced new opportunities in music, sports and leadership. His journey highlights the importance of family, adaptation and the pursuit of a better life.

Wajdi’s story is one of perseverance and cultural exchange. Through his work at CWS, he supports refugees and advocates for them to feel welcomed in their new communities. “Refugees need to feel they are welcomed,” he says. His message to fellow refugees is clear: be patient, stay hopeful and embrace the opportunities the future holds. Wajdi’s commitment to his family and community serves as a powerful reminder of resilience and the strength that comes from adapting to new beginnings.

How You Can Support Refugees

Each year, millions of people around the world are forced to flee their homes in search of safety. You can help them on their way towards building brighter futures. However, due to recent changes in policy, the U.S. refugee resettlement program has been brought to an abrupt halt, leaving thousands of refugees, including minors separated from their parents—without a pathway to safety.

But, with your help, we will not stop the life-saving work that is core to our nearly 80 years of service. Together, we can uphold the values of compassion and welcoming by helping newcomers thrive. Make a donation today to ensure these programs can continue to make a difference in the lives of those who need them most.