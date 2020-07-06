How Community Gardens Are Feeding Families and Growing Hope

Seed to Feed in Elkhart, Indiana brings together volunteers, congregations and neighbors to grow fresh, healthy food for families facing hunger. This community-powered garden program strengthens local food access, builds hope and nurtures connection through every harvest.

Growing Fresh Food Through Community-Powered Gardens

Photos Courtesy of Disciples Design

Neighbors growing food, community and hope—together. In Elkhart, Indiana, something beautiful is growing—row by row, hand by hand.

At Church Community Services, a program called Seed to Feed brings together volunteers, congregations and community members to grow fresh food for neighbors who need it most. Rooted in care for the earth and compassion for one another, the gardens have become a place where community and hope grow side by side.

When the gardens first began in 2011, the vision was ambitious, but the staff was small. Local farmers invited churches and volunteers to help plant, tend and harvest the crops, and the community responded with generosity and commitment.

Today, more than 200 volunteers care for 22 gardens, growing fresh produce that is shared through food pantries and neighborhood gardens. Some neighbors receive the harvest through local distributions, while others come directly to the gardens—picking vegetables for their families and helping care for the space along the way. The impact is deeply personal.

Harvesting Hope: How Local Support Nourishes Neighbors

Gabby, the program’s former director, remembers one harvest day when a woman stood nearly in tears after receiving an extra bag of spinach. She quietly shared that she hadn’t been able to afford fresh vegetables in over a year. That simple bag—grown, harvested and shared by volunteers—meant nourishment, relief and hope.

Moments like this happen every day when communities come together to care for one another.

Support from CROP Hunger Walk participants and gifts through One Great Hour of Sharing helps strengthen community-based programs that grow food, expand access to healthy meals and support neighbors facing hunger.

“Because of your generosity, families have the tools they need to grow their own food and build a better future. I see every day how this work strengthens our community—helping neighbors care for one another and build hope that lasts. Thank you for making this possible,” said Gabby.

When you walk in a CROP Hunger Walk or give through One Great Hour of Sharing, you help programs like these grow a Harvest of Hope—providing fresh food, strengthening communities and ensuring neighbors have what they need to thrive.