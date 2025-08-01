Hope on the Move: How the CROP Hunger Walk Fights Hunger in Missouri and Around the World

Hunger is one of the greatest injustices facing our world today. According to this year’s State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report, an estimated 8.2 percent of the global population—or about 673 million people—experienced hunger in 2024. That’s millions of people who are unable to put food on the table for themselves and their families.

The world produces enough food to feed everyone on the planet. The issue isn’t supply—many of our global neighbors are unable to access nutritious food for themselves and their families due to challenges like extreme weather, food waste, conflict and gender inequalities.

That’s where the CROP Hunger Walk comes in. Every year, our neighbors in cities and towns across the United States join together to walk in support of ending hunger—both in their own backyards and in communities around the world. After each CROP Hunger Walk, 25% of the funds raised are returned to the host community to support local hunger-fighting efforts.

Learn more about some of the local food pantries and organizations in Missouri that received support, thanks to the contributions of our CROP Hunger Walk participants.

Destiny Worship Center (DWC) Food Pantry: Last year, the DWC Food Pantry served nearly 500 children and 1,200 adults, using CROP Hunger Walk funds to purchase grocery items, provide meals to unhoused individuals and contribute to special holiday meals for families. Many children are at risk of not having enough nutritious food. To combat this, the Pantry offers summer food programs and a new initiative to help youth recognize signs of hunger in themselves, so they know how to ask for help. These youth are now building a legacy of giving back, becoming the ones who deliver sacks of groceries to families in need.

Loaves and Fishes (L&F) Soup Kitchen: Twenty-six volunteer groups help meet the daily food needs of L&F guests, preparing more than 140 meals each night for over 110 diners. In the past year, the number of meals needed each night has increased by 30%—but faithful volunteers have risen to the challenge. CROP Hunger Walk funds help cover operating expenses, cleaning supplies, food staples like bread, peanut butter and jelly, and bulk items such as salt, pepper and coffee. With this support, neighbors are finding stable housing and nourishing food.

Fifth Street Christian Church Community Meals and Food Pantry: Through its Community Meals and Food Pantry, nearly 2,800 children and adults received nutritious meals in 2024, supported by CROP Hunger Walk funds, which helped purchase food and supplies. This year, Fifth Street had planned to expand its outreach, enhance its pantry and provide after-school and summer meals for children. But during a planned basement renovation—including the kitchen and dining area—they discovered sealed asbestos in the flooring. Although not actively dangerous, the discovery brought their plans to a standstill. Until remediation is complete, meals can only be prepared and served outdoors. It’s a devastating blow—both logistically and financially—and community support and prayers are needed more than ever.

Russell Chapel Community Food Pantry: With CROP Hunger Walk funds, the Pantry purchased food for distribution to 900 children and 2,500 adults in 2024. But the Pantry is more than a place for food—it’s a space to build hope, restore dignity, and remind people they’re not alone. As one team member shared, “We witness stories of resilience and quiet strength as we serve grandparents raising grandchildren, working families, the unhoused, single parents and elders living on fixed incomes. Many of the grandparents who come to us never imagined they’d be starting over, raising children again. With limited income and mounting responsibilities, they rely on the Pantry not just for food, but for the reassurance that they can continue to provide for the little ones. We also serve working families who are holding multiple jobs and juggling responsibilities, but the bills stack up and food prices increase. The Pantry helps them fill the gap and offers a sense of relief and dignity during hard times. It means kids have lunch, parents have a little less stress and the family can breathe easier, if only for a little while.”

CROP Hunger Walk supporters are putting food on the table for neighbors in their own communities through local partners like these—while also supporting hunger-fighting efforts around the world. By participating in a local CROP Hunger Walk, community members are building hope, one step at a time.

The Columbia CROP Hunger Walk will take place on Sunday, September 21, 2025 at Gordon Shelter, Stephens Lake Park in Columbia, Missouri. Sign up to participate here, or find a CROP Hunger Walk near you.