Top: Felistus Nguyo and her chickens Middle: Participant in a CROP Hunger Walk-supported community gardening program in Indiana Bottom: Oscar stands near his crops

Harvest of Hope: Growing a Better World Together

“For God satisfies the thirsty and fills the hungry with good things.” – Psalm 107:9

Across the United States and around the world, seeds are being planted—seeds of nourishment, resilience and dignity. And at the heart of this harvest are the generous donors who support CWS Tools. Because of you, families have access to more than seeds and shovels—they have opportunities to grow lasting hope.

Thanks to your support, Oscar, a farmer in Honduras, received the tools he needed to diversify his crops. He now grows not only corn, but bananas, chili peppers, cassava, papaya and pineapple—feeding his family and selling his surplus at the market. That’s the power of a simple tool in the hands of someone ready to thrive.

And then there’s Mama Nguyo’s Harvest of Hope. Thanks to the generosity of supporters like you, Mama Nguyo received something simple, but powerful: three chickens. That may not sound like much, but for Mama Nguyo, it was the start of something big.

She cared for those chickens and gathered their eggs. Before long, she had 20 chickens and was able to buy a rooster. With more eggs than her family could eat, she began selling them at the local market. Soon, she earned enough money to buy new chairs for her home and support her family’s daily needs.

This is what hope looks like.

Because of faithful donors and congregations supporting CWS Tools, families like Mama Nguyo’s are planting seeds of change—growing their own food, starting small businesses and building more secure lives. Your impact goes beyond the garden.

Empowering Farmers: Through CWS agricultural programs, 13,181 individuals received training, seeds, livestock, and tools—helping them grow more food and secure stable incomes.

Improving Nutrition: Through CWS nutrition programs, 18,652 individuals participated in training, feeding demonstrations, and mother-to-mother support groups—ensuring healthier futures for families.

Equipping Communities: Across CWS programs, 89,475 people now have the tools they need to grow food, provide for their families, and build sustainable futures.

These numbers represent real people, real hope and real transformation—made possible by you. Every shovel, every chicken, every tool becomes part of a Harvest of Hope.

You are part of the story.

Because of your compassion, families are growing food, earning income, improving health and building new futures rooted in dignity and strength. Your generosity isn’t just changing lives—it’s helping create a better world.

Thank you for planting seeds of compassion. Thank you for helping hope take root.

Learn how you can get involved with CWS Tools and donate now to help cultivate a Harvest of Hope.