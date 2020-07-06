From War to Healing: Serghei’s Journey to Hope

Forced to flee his home in Kherson, Ukraine, Serghei faced pain, uncertainty and the challenges of displacement. With the support of CWS partner Speranța Terrei in Moldova, he received critical medical care that restored his health, his independence and his hope for the future.

Life Interrupted by War

Serghei once lived in Kherson, Ukraine, where he worked as a cook on a fishing vessel. He loved his job, the sea and life on the coast. But in February 2022, everything changed. The war erupted, turning his life upside down. Like thousands of others, Serghei was forced to flee his homeland, leaving behind his home, friends and the familiar life he cherished.

In the early days of the conflict, Serghei made his way to Bălți, Moldova, hoping to find safety and a sense of security. The journey was exhausting and stressful, but he clung to hope that a new life was possible. Soon after his arrival, he began experiencing persistent pain when walking. At first, he ignored it, attributing the discomfort to fatigue from his long journey. But the pain only worsened, prompting him to seek help. At a local aid center, Serghei learned about Speranța Terrei, a CWS partner organization providing medical support to refugees.

Finding Care and Support

When Serghei arrived at Speranța Terrei, he was greeted by kind and helpful employees. Staff conducted thorough examinations and referred him to specialists, including an orthopedic traumatologist and a phlebologist. After consultations, he received a treatment plan that included medication and ongoing care. These interventions, though simple in form, had a profound effect on his well-being, helping him manage pain and gradually regain mobility.

Over time, it became clear that surgery was necessary. Serghei had to undergo surgery on the hip joint. Preparation for the operation included a number of examinations and tests, but he did not lose hope. The doctor calmed him down, explaining that the operation would help him return to a full life.

The procedure was a success, and he began the long journey of rehabilitation. Through consistent effort, Serghei gradually regained his strength and mobility. The simple act of walking without pain became a triumph, and he was soon able to return to what he loved most—cooking. He even dreams of one day returning to work on the ship, feeling the wind on his face as he had before.

Recovery and a New Beginning

Serghei was grateful to Speranța Terrei for the help he received in a difficult time. He understood that his story is not just about pain and suffering, but about hope, support and a new life. Serghei became part of a new community where people helped each other, inspiring him to achieve new things.

Today, Serghei moves freely and engages in the work he loves. Though he dreams of returning to Kherson one day, for now he has found a sense of family, belonging and hope in Bălți.

This story is possible thanks to the generosity of United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR). To learn more and support CWS’s work with Ukrainian refugees in Moldova, click here.