From Ukraine to Myanmar: How Your Support Reached Communities in Crisis

In 2025, your compassion reached more than 123,000 people worldwide affected by conflict, climate‑driven disasters and humanitarian emergencies. Your support brought lifesaving essentials, long‑term recovery resources and renewed hope to communities across the globe.

Around the world, families continue to face crises that uproot homes, disrupt livelihoods and threaten their safety. Whether caused by conflict, extreme weather or sudden disasters, these emergencies can leave entire communities reeling in the years after.

But your compassion crosses borders. In 2025, 123,763 people received access to essentials like food, shelter, clean water and sanitation services during some of their most challenging moments.

Explore how your support made a difference in Ukraine, Haiti, Myanmar and beyond—and how you can continue bringing hope to communities facing future crises.

Winterization Support in Ukraine

In Ukraine’s frontline oblasts, the combined pressures of war, economic strain and harsh winter conditions are pushing families deeper into crisis. Attacks on infrastructure have tripled since last year, disrupting heat, electricity and water systems—forcing many to choose between staying warm and staying fed.

Your support helped provide lifesaving winter firewood to 129 households between November 2024 and February 2025, reaching 241 internally displaced people, including 37 individuals with disabilities.

Hurricane Melissa

When Hurricane Melissa intensified into a Category 4 storm on October 26, communities across the Caribbean were hit hard. In Haiti, CWS responded in Pestel and the Lower Northwest region with the same trusted local team that led recovery efforts after Hurricane Matthew and the 2021 earthquake.

Our field staff assessed damage to schools, homes, cisterns and agricultural areas, engaging directly with local farmers and community leaders to identify urgent needs and support long‑term recovery.

Myanmar Earthquake

After a 7.7‑magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar in April 2025, thousands of families faced life‑threatening shortages of clean water, food and shelter. In partnership with the New Myanmar Foundation and with support from World Renew, CWS launched a rapid, targeted response in the hardest-hit areas.

We provided daily water distributions, food packages to 224 households, sanitation facilities in five villages and solar lighting, bringing both safety and dignity to communities working to rebuild.

Recovery looks different in every community—but your commitment ensures families worldwide receive what they need to regain stability and rebuild stronger. From emergency supplies to long-term recovery programs, your support meets people where they are and helps them chart a path forward.

Through the Emergency Response Fund, CWS can respond swiftly wherever crisis strikes. When you give, you send a powerful message to every community we serve: no matter where they live, they are not alone.