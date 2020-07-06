Carlene and David participate in the CROP Hunger Trek at the Grand Canyon in January 2026

From Strollers to the Grand Canyon: Carlene’s CROP Hunger Walk Journey

From local food pantries to global hunger‑fighting programs, Carlene’s 34‑year journey with the CROP Hunger Walk shows how walking together can create lasting change—and inspire new adventures along the way.

CROP Hunger Walk: A Family Tradition Rooted in Community

For Carlene Smith, the CROP Hunger Walk has always been about the things she values most: family, community and adventure. Now retired, Carlene has participated in South DuPage CROP Hunger Walk for 34 years, walking to help fight hunger both in her own community and around the world.

“I hadn’t even heard of CROP Hunger Walk until our local pastor encouraged us to join,” Carlene shared. “The first time we walked, my youngest daughter was still in a stroller, and our oldest was only four or five. Our team captain took our oldest under her wing, while my husband David and I went out and walked with our youngest.”

From the very beginning, community has been at the heart of Carlene’s experience. That sense of connection has only deepened over the decades—both through the Walk and through her broader volunteer work supporting local food pantries. As a longtime team captain, Carlene has also had opportunities to tour pantry facilities and witness their impact firsthand.

“Many of the organizations connected to CROP Hunger Walk are food pantries,” Carlene said. “Staff would talk with us and show us around, explaining the impact they’re making. Seeing that work up close had a big impact on me.”

Taking the Next Step Forward with the CROP Hunger Trek

This year, Carlene and David took their biggest adventure yet: hiking around the Grand Canyon as part of CWS’s CROP Hunger Trek!

“At first, we thought, ‘This is crazy,’” Carlene laughed. “But the more we talked about it, the more it made sense. We started fundraising and training, and before we knew it, we were part of a group of ten people ready to make the hike.”

Just as Carlene was once introduced to CROP Hunger Walk by her pastor, she now helps spread the word to friends who—like she and David once did—had never heard of it. She helps them find Walks in their own communities, inviting them into the same spirit of connection and purpose that has sustained her for decades.

Along the way, Carlene continues learning more about the global impact of the Walk. “Recently, I took a deeper dive into how CROP Hunger Walk funds support communities around the world,” she said. “I learned about families who now have eggs to feed their children and income to start a small business. In Kenya, I saw photos of sand dams being built to provide clean drinking water. Seeing those stories really brought the impact to life.”

Walking Into the Future With Hope and Purpose

For Carlene and David, the adventure isn’t over yet. “Now that we’re retired, we like to find adventure wherever we can,” Carlene said. “Part of it is simply saying we’re not ready for the nursing home just yet!”

More than 34 years after her first CROP Hunger Walk, Carlene’s journey is still unfolding. Whether she’s inviting friends to join a Walk, learning about hunger‑fighting work around the world or lacing up her boots for a new adventure, Carlene continues to walk with purpose. Her story is a reminder that every step helps build a world where hope is stronger than hunger.

We’re grateful to supporters like Carlene and David, who are walking to fight hunger—one step at a time. Learn more and sign up for a CROP Hunger Walk near you.