From Salon Worker to Business Owner: Yvette’s Path to Economic Independence

Through phased support from the Hanga Ubeho Project, Yvette turned her dream of owning a salon into a sustainable business after years of surviving on daily wages. Her success is now creating jobs, skills and new opportunities within her community.

Before joining the Hanga Ubeho (Igniting Innovation) Project, Yvette Ingabire faced a challenge shared by many entrepreneurs in Rwanda. Although she worked hard as a salon employee, her daily wages were only enough to cover basic needs. Saving money to invest in her own business was extremely difficult, and any small savings she managed to build were vulnerable to unexpected expenses.

Owning a salon was her dream, but without start‑up capital, equipment or a stable workspace, that dream felt out of reach. Like many others, Yvette had the skills and motivation to succeed, but lacked access to the resources needed to move beyond wage employment and build a sustainable livelihood.

From Entrepreneurship to Self-Reliance

Through the Hanga Ubeho Project, implemented by CWS in partnership with the YWCA, Yvette received phased business support totaling 980,000 RWF (679 USD). In the first phase, she received 450,000 RWF (310 USD), which helped her purchase essential salon equipment and secure a workspace. Combined with small loans from her savings group, this support allowed her to begin operating independently. In the second phase, she received an additional 530,000 RWF (365 USD), enabling her to upgrade her tools and expand the range of services she could offer to clients.

Through this two-phase approach, Yvette was able to invest strategically as her salon became more established, reducing risk and strengthening long‑term sustainability. “The support I received changed my life,” she says. “I can now provide quality services and see a clear direction for my future.”

Today, her salon is a source of stable income, confidence and pride. She is able to meet her personal needs, serve clients with improved tools and services and plan for future growth. Her business has become not only a livelihood, but a pathway to dignity and independence.

Creating Opportunities for Others

Yvette’s success is also creating opportunities within her community. She is currently training two apprentices, passing on valuable salon skills in a sector with strong and consistent demand. In addition, she employs two staff members—one providing nail services and one offering shaving services—who earn income based on a percentage of services provided.

These arrangements benefit everyone involved. Staff members earn based on performance, building motivation and shared responsibility, while Yvette expands her business capacity. Most importantly, local households gain income and skills that strengthen community resilience.

Yvette’s journey highlights what becomes possible when structural barriers to entrepreneurship are removed. Her salon is now more than a small business—it’s a place of opportunity, learning and economic growth. With determination and skill, people like Yvette are transforming their lives through economic empowerment and contributing to their communities.

