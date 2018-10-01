Top: Pedro Pablo Gutiérrez on his farm Middle and Bottom: Pedro Pablo with his wife Rosa and their daughter Glenda

From Pineapples to Piglets: How the Gutiérrez Family Is Cultivating Life and Hope in Honduras

Pedro Pablo Gutiérrez and his family have transformed their small farm in Las Varas, Honduras, into a thriving, self-sufficient homestead with the support of the Produce Verde project. Through teamwork, sustainable farming practices and community sharing, they’ve created a life rooted in resilience, health and generosity.

A Day in the Life on the Farm

Every morning, Pedro Pablo Gutiérrez begins his day with a prayer and a hot cup of coffee. He lives with his wife Rosa and their daughter Glenda in the community of Las Varas, Macuelizo, in the department of Santa Bárbara, Honduras.

The family takes great care of their farm. Their day begins early: feeding the pigs, checking the fish tank, tending to the animals and managing the crops. “Here, we do a bit of everything,” shared Pedro Pablo.

Pineapple cultivation is his favorite task. “We love its taste, that’s why we enjoy it so much,” he says, pointing to the staggered rows they’ve planted. Some pineapples are already ready for harvest, while others are just beginning to grow. The fruit also provides an income, as he sells them in neighboring towns. “Pineapples sell well; there’s a strong market for them.”

In addition to pineapples, the family grows corn, beans and maintains a variety of plants. They also have pigs, chickens, ducks and sheep, as well as a small fish tank. “The fish can’t be seen, but they’re there. Every morning, we turn on the water system and feed them,” explains Pedro Pablo, proud of the family’s efforts.

One of their proudest achievements is being able to share one of their piglets with another family as part of the project. “We call her ‘the boss,’” he says, pointing to the pregnant mother. “It [gifting the piglet] makes us feel useful,” says Pedro Pablo.

Building a Self-Sufficient, Healthier Home

Since joining the Produce Verde project, implemented by the Mennonite Social Action Commission (CASM), they have learned to make organic fertilizer, adopt new planting techniques and prepare meals with what they grow.

They also have an eco-stove, latrine and a grain storage system. “The stove is smokeless; the smoke goes out from the top and this way we protect our lungs,” explains Rosa. “We no longer buy eggs or chicken. Now we have everything here for home consumption,” adds Pedro Pablo.

Their farm is a model of self-sufficiency and teamwork: while one person tends the garden, another looks after the animals. For the family, the support they’ve received has been transformative. “This is the first time an institution has helped us. Thank God and thank you.”

The ‘Produce Verde’ project is implemented by our local partner, Comisión de Acción Social Menonita (CASM), with the support of Growing Hope Globally. Click here to learn more about our work in Central America.