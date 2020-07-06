From Hunger to Hope: How Cash Transfers Helped Esther Rebuild Her Family’s Future

Through emergency cash assistance and nutrition support from Church World Service and Alongside Hope, Esther, a single mother in the Democratic Republic of Congo, transformed her family’s recovery from severe malnutrition into long‑term food security and resilience.

Surviving Conflict, Hunger and Loss

Early each morning in Tshijiba village, Democratic Republic of Congo, Esther begins her day with the same intention—to find enough food for her three children and her elderly grandmother. Now a single mother, Esther is forced to face that morning routine alone, ensuring she can provide enough for her family.

Despite marrying young, the stability Esther hoped for never took shape. Between 2015-2017, her community was devastated from armed conflict in Kasai Central region. Families were forced to flee, leaving behind fields and homes. Esther fled with her three children and grandmother, losing land, crops and all household and livelihood assets in the process.

After the conflict, she realized that her husband had settled elsewhere, leaving her to fend for her dependents alone. She merely survived by offering labor in other people’s fields. Despite her efforts, what she earned was never enough, and her two youngest children eventually suffered severe malnutrition. Esther often skipped her own meals so they could eat.

Cash Assistance Creates a Turning Point

Esther’s situation began to shift when she received support from CWS and Alongside Hope through the Cash 4 Food program. From September-December 2025, CWS provided cash assistance to communities in Kazumba territory and offered awareness-raising sessions on nutritious, diversified diets, helping Esther understand how to improve her children’s meals with the limited resources available.

She also received seeds and special nutrients aimed at addressing her children’s advanced malnutrition. This combination of support enabled her to stabilize her household’s diet and rebuild confidence as the family’s sole provider

Determined to extend the program’s impact, Esther invested part of the cash into clearing a larger piece of land by hiring community members. The timing aligned with the start of the agricultural season. “After planting, I have harvested the rice, groundnuts, beans, soybeans and maize as well as the vegetables from my home gardens,” she explained. “I firmly believe that I can meet the food and other needs of my small family”

During the four months of assistance, Esther regularly bought sufficient, quality food for her family. Her children regained strength, and Esther saw clearly how immediate assistance paired with long‑term planning could transform their lives.

Building Long‑Term Food Security and Hope

Today, Esther meets her family’s food needs through both harvest consumption and small sales that help cover healthcare and school expenses. She is also storing grain for the next planting season, ensuring her progress continues beyond the project period.

Her story shows the impact of timely support—and the resilience of a woman determined to rebuild despite adversity. Through effort, learning and the chance to reclaim her land, Esther has laid the groundwork for a stable, hopeful future.

When reflecting on the experience, she summed it up simply: “CWS is a community of angels.”

CWS is grateful for the support of the Alongside Hope for making this work possible. To learn more about the work in the Democratic Republic of Congo, click here.