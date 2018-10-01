From Empowered to Empowering

In her day-to-day job on CWS’ Southwest Region team, Lena Asensio, Regional Deputy Director, works behind the scenes to ensure that all the necessary parts of the region’s programs are in place and working properly. She spends most of her time researching grant opportunities and “identifying gaps or areas where systems need to be better designed or structured.” Beyond the impressive skills she brings to the organization, Lena also brings something invaluable: a personal connection to our work.

Like many of the individuals we serve, Lena came to the U.S. as a Cuban Entrant in 2014. She explained that since she was a young girl, she knew she would one day leave Cuba to find the freedom to create the life she wanted for herself. It was clear to her that by staying in Cuba she would not reach her greatest potential, so she left, entering through the “Wet Foot, Dry Foot Policy,” which gave Cubans who made it to the U.S. a chance to apply for legal status. “For us, we feel like the US is the land of freedom,” Lena shared, “the land where you have the opportunity to pursue your dreams and your passions.”

In her new home city of Houston, Lena sought support to access benefits, which led her to connect with a local resettlement organization. She began volunteering there, sparking what would become a nearly ten-year career in the field. Lena’s natural talents did not go unnoticed, and she eventually landed her current role at CWS. A natural achiever, Lena went on to complete a second bachelor’s degree and is currently working on her Master’s degree.

As both an immigrant and a resettlement expert, Lena has a profound understanding of the resettlement system and the importance of legal pathways and asylum opportunities for newcomers. “Nobody wants to leave their country,” she stated. “That’s their life, that’s where their family is. So if they’re taking that step, it means that there are major reasons why, whether it’s safety, access to health, access to education, whatever it may be. And so I absolutely believe that those pathways are critical.”

Lena is an essential part of CWS, and it’s these very same programs she now supports that allowed her to reach this position and contribute in the way she has. She recalls that when she first arrived in the United States, she didn’t have an Employment Authorization Document, which made it practically impossible to get employment and be self-sufficient. She elaborates that the programs that support new arrivals help them “build a strong foundation to be able to integrate better, pursue their dreams and seek education and better job opportunities.”

Above all, Lena wants our American-born neighbors to realize how similar we all truly are. “We’re not aliens. Although that term has been used, we’re not aliens from another planet. We’re just as human and just as similar, and if you have the opportunity to connect with people who are not from the U.S., you’ll be able to confirm this very quickly.” Lena’s journey is proof that when newcomers are given the chance to thrive, they enrich not only their own lives but also the communities they become a part of.

