From Earthquake to Hurricane: Resilience in Action for Communities in Haiti

After the 2021 earthquake devastated communities in Haiti, CWS partnered with local leaders to rebuild homes, schools and water systems with resilience at the core. Today, those same structures are providing shelter, safety and essential resources during Hurricane Melissa. While the storm damaged gardens, livestock and some infrastructure, the homes and cisterns built through community-led recovery efforts largely withstood the impact—offering proof that rebuilding with local leadership not only restores what was lost but builds lasting strength for the future.

Below are photos and testimonies from families and schools in Pestel whose homes and cisterns remained standing through Hurricane Melissa, continuing to serve as safe havens and sources of support for their communities.

1. Marchile National School Cistern – 1st Communal Section of Pestel

After the 2021 earthquake, CWS built this cistern at the Marchile National School, which now serves 103 students—46 girls and 57 boys. When Hurricane Melissa struck, both the cistern and the school remained undamaged. The school became a temporary shelter for 15 people during the storm. The connected kiosk is functioning well, and water is treated before use. Teachers also demonstrate the use of water treatment products. Latrines built by BuildOn are available in the school yard, and the cistern continues to serve the wider community.

2. Clairose’s Home – 2nd Communal Section of Pestel

Built by the CWS team after the 2021 earthquake, Clairose’s home sheltered her family of five—one adult, one child and three youth—through Hurricane Melissa without damage. While the structure held strong, the storm destroyed their pigeon pea, plantain and yam gardens. Now, the family faces growing concerns about severe hunger in the days ahead.

3. Toma Eli National School Cistern – 2nd Communal Section of Pestel

Built by CWS in the Toma Eli community, this cistern provides drinking water for 266 students—104 girls and 162 boys. The school, constructed by BuildOn, treats the water to ensure safe use. Hurricane Melissa damaged the slab that supplies the cistern and broke its cover, which has since been temporarily replaced with a metal sheet and wooden planks. Despite the damage, the sanitary block built by CWS remains in good condition, continuing to support student health and hygiene.

4. Cisterns and Homes – 1st and 3rd Communal Section of Pestel

Learn more

about our response to Hurricane Melissa and support our ongoing recovery efforts

here

.