Top: Tetiana (left) and Valeriia (right) Middle: Tetiana at work Bottom: Necklace made by the sisters

From Displacement to Independence: Twin Sisters Rebuild Their Lives in Serbia

After fleeing war in Ukraine, Tetiana and Valeriia found safety and purpose in Serbia. With creativity, determination and support from CWS and local partners, they’ve transitioned from asylum center residents to independent artisans building a new life.

A Journey Toward Safety and Stability

Tetiana and Valeriia, twin sisters from Ukraine, arrived in Serbia in June 2022 after leaving their homes in search of safety from the war. From the beginning, they demonstrated remarkable resilience, independence and creativity as they began rebuilding their lives far from home.

While living at the Asylum Center in Vranje, the sisters continued their remote work and quickly became active in community life. They discovered a passion for handcrafted jewelry and decorative items, using Czech and Japanese beads to create intricate necklaces, bracelets and ornaments. Their artistry soon reached beyond the center walls, as they showcased their work at local fairs—sharing their culture and connecting with the broader community.

Finding Purpose Through Craft and Community

With support from the Belgrade Center for Human Rights, CWS’s local partner, Tetiana and Valeriia received short-term housing assistance while searching for an apartment. Inspired by their close bond with Elvira’s family—fellow asylum seekers—they chose the city as their new home.

The sisters are now living independently and have settled into their new home. Since moving, they have continued to expand their new lives: continuing with their online work, enrolling in a language school and learning Serbian.

Their journey from displacement to independence reflects the power of community, creativity and determination—and the promise of a future they are shaping together.

In partnership with the Belgrade Center for Human Rights, CWS provides legal aid, case management and protection services to help refugees and migrants in Serbia access their rights, navigate asylum processes and rebuild their lives with dignity.

This project is possible thanks to the generosity of UMCOR. To learn more about our work in Eastern Europe, click here.