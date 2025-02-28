From Devastation to Recovery: How Your Support is Changing Lives

When flash floods destroyed Maria’s home in Kentucky, her family was left with nothing—no food, heat, or shelter. But thanks to generous supporters, CWS is providing safe housing, warm meals and critical aid to help families like hers rebuild and find hope after disaster.

When Disaster Strikes: Families Left with Nowhere to Turn

Last week, flash floods tore through Maria’s* neighborhood in Kentucky, leaving behind only a shell of what used to be her home. The floods claimed everything: furniture, clothing, and appliances, including the fridge heat and water.

It’s all been an impossible blur since then: Maria is only a kid, but now she and her family have to think about where their next meals will come from, how they can survive the bitterly cold temperatures as winter storms continue to bear down and where to sleep safely. The family has two dogs, and it’s been challenging to find a shelter that will accommodate everyone.

Like so many others, Maria’s family never thought they would be in this position. Disasters are becoming more frequent, more unpredictable and more devastating, hitting communities that are already stretched thin. And when the systems meant to provide aid are increasingly confusing and inaccessible, families like Maria’s are left to fend for themselves in moments of unimaginable loss.

Rebuilding Hope: How Your Support Makes a Difference

But thanks to your generosity, these families aren’t alone. CWS is linking the families it uniquely supports—including refugees, unaccompanied children and other vulnerable populations—to safe housing, warm meals and guidance through the red tape that often restricts a community’s ability to thrive. And for Maria’s family, that support means everything.

This is what real impact looks like in times of crisis: communities rising together to rebuild and restore dignity, stability and hope. In a year where disasters have already touched almost every region of the country, donors like you are stepping in where systems fall short. You’re ensuring that every child, regardless of where they come from, can receive a helping hand when they need it the most.

*Note: For the safety of the individual, pseudonyms have been used in this story.

Learn more about CWS’s Disaster Preparedness, Response and Recovery work here. Learn more about CWS’s work supporting unaccompanied children here. Please consider making a donation to ensure CWS can continue its life-saving work supporting other individuals like Maria.