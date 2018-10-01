From Despair to Hope: Olena’s Journey Through War, Illness and Recovery

When the war in Ukraine upended Olena’s life—costing her a job, threatening her home and worsening her health—she found hope through the CWS-supported “Support for Women and Children During the War in Ukraine” project. With legal, medical and emotional support from our local partner, Positive Women Odesa, Olena regained stability and began building a brighter future.

A Life Turned Upside Down by War

Olena has always been a strong and independent woman. She had a beloved job, a cozy apartment and a circle of loyal friends. However, unforeseen circumstances related to the war in her home country of Ukraine led to the loss of her job, serious health issues and the threat of losing her home, which required urgent legal assistance.

Facing multiple challenges at once, Olena found herself unsure how to move forward. Then, one day while scrolling through social media, she learned about the CWS-supported “Support for Women and Children During the War in Ukraine” project, which provides psychosocial support and legal assistance, along with basic needs assistance like food, medications and other essential supplies for women in Odesa.

Filled with hope, Olena visited the office of Positive Women Odesa, our local partner in Ukraine, and joined the project. This led her to tackle the most urgent challenge: her housing issue.

Community, Care and a New Beginning

“I lost my job, I didn’t have enough money to pay for utilities, I was in complete despair, and it seemed like I was trapped in a vicious circle,” Olena shared. At the time, she was at risk of becoming unhoused, but with support from a lawyer, her living situation stabilized.

Olena had also been living with an illness for several years and, after informing her case manager that she was in need of medication, she was invited to an informational meeting with a doctor, where she could ask questions and get the necessary information about her condition. The information empowered her, leading her to overcome her fears and resume her treatment, now understanding the importance of taking her medication on time.

Along with other women participating in the project, Olena also received supermarket and pharmacy vouchers, which helped cover the costs of essential food and medications, reducing her monthly expenses and setting her up for a better financial future.

Today, Olena has made new friends and a community of supportive women who have lived through similar experiences, their stories an example of how support can restore a person’s ability to build a healthier, better future for themselves.

With support from CWS, the “Support for Women and Children During the War in Ukraine” project, implemented by our local partner in Ukraine, Positive Women Odesa, provides critical services for acutely vulnerable women and children in Odesa City, including psychosocial support and legal assistance, along with basic needs assistance like food, medications and other essential supplies. The project focuses on women, including those living with HIV, older women and women in the LGBTQ+ community. To learn more about our Ukraine response, click here.