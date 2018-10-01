From Crisis to Cultivation: Aimerance’s Journey to Hope and Empowerment

From Displacement to Determination: Aimerance’s Path to Empowerment

Aimerance Bosco spends her days caring for her four children, tending to her crops and supporting a strong community of other female farmers. But life wasn’t always so peaceful—only several years ago, Aimerance was forced to flee conflict in her home in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Suddenly, her family faced an uncertain future in a new country.

Unfortunately, the challenges didn’t stop once they arrived at the Nyarugusu Refugee Camp in Tanzania, and at first, life was difficult. Food rations were limited, forcing her family to survive on just one meal each day, and the lack of income made it nearly impossible to buy basic necessities like soap, clothing and school supplies for her children.

“We depended entirely on food aid, but it was never enough. I felt helpless because I had no way to provide for my family,” Aimerance shared.

Then, in 2024, Aimerance was invited to join CWS’s Wezesha Project (meaning “empower” in Kiswahili), where she received training in sustainable vegetable farming, group dynamics, gender equality and nutritional education to enhance her family’s diet.

From Survival to Productivity

With her newfound skills and resources, Aimerance established a kitchen garden around her home, growing spinach, amaranth, African nightshade and chaya. Within three months, her family’s diet improved, and her children became stronger and healthier.

Encouraged by her success, Aimerance expanded her vegetable production, growing enough to sell the surplus to her neighbors. The income she earned enabled her to buy basic necessities like soap, clothes and shoes for her children, which she struggled to afford before. The income also helps her to buy different varieties of food, enabling her family to eat balanced meals every day.

Through perseverance and hard work, Aimerance is now able to put food on the table and earn an income. She’s even encouraging other women in her community to participate in the project and build healthier futures for themselves and their families.

Aimerance’s Message of Gratitude and Hope

“I am forever grateful to the WEZESHA Project,” said Aimerance. “Before, I struggled to provide for my children, but today, I am a farmer and a mother who can support her family. This project has transformed my life and given me hope for the future.”

Her journey is proof that with the right support, resilience and determination, families like Aimerance’s can transform their lives and build a brighter future.

We would like to thank our partners, the Canadian Foodgrains Bank and the Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund for allowing this assistance to be possible. You can learn about our programs in Tanzania here.