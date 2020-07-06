From Activism to Agriculture: One Mother’s Path to Safety and Self‑Reliance

Along the Thailand–Myanmar border, democracy activists and displaced families are finding safety, mental health support and essential resources through CWS’s partnership with the New Myanmar Foundation. Stories like Ei Ei Khin’s show how this assistance and access to safe shelter restores dignity, stability and hope for people facing trauma and conflict.

Finding Safety Through Shelter and Community Support

In the shadow of conflict and forced displacement, the path forward can feel impossible. Yet along the Thailand–Myanmar border, families like Ei Ei Khin’s are finding safety, stability and the chance to rebuild their lives.

When ongoing political violence made staying in Myanmar too dangerous, Ei Ei Khin, a 42-year-old single mother and democracy activist, was forced to flee her home. With her young son, she crossed into Thailand in search of protection, carrying with her the weight of uncertainty and fear that so many displaced families face.

Ei Ei Khin found refuge through CWS’s partnership with the New Myanmar Foundation, which provides safe shelter and essential assistance to people forced from their homes. She and her son lived in an NMF-supported safe house for six months, where they had consistent access to secure accommodation and basic necessities.

For families fleeing persecution, timely generosity can be the difference between fear and stability. In this safe environment, Ei Ei Khin was finally able to recover from uncertainty and begin imagining a future beyond survival.

Building a Livelihood Through Sustainable Agriculture

As part of the program’s commitment to long-term recovery, Ei Ei Khin participated in agricultural training designed to help displaced people develop sustainable livelihoods. The training offered more than technical skills—it provided a path toward independence and renewed purpose.

After completing the program, Ei Ei Khin received start-up support to establish her own organic farm on 0.5 acres of land. Today, she grows food that supports both her household and local markets, earning about 5,000 Thai baht per month (approximately USD 155) and helping cover basic living expenses for herself and her son.

With the right resources and support, families like Ei Ei Khin’s can begin to move from survival to self‑reliance—a journey fueled by compassion in action. Through safe shelter, skills training and livelihood opportunities, Ei Ei Khin has reclaimed a sense of control over her future and hope for what lies ahead.

Stories like Ei Ei Khin’s are made possible because supporters choose to show up, especially in moments of crisis, so families can find safety, dignity and a path forward.

For 80 years, CWS has stepped into the world’s darkest moments with courage, hope and action. When you give to CWS Giving Day, you don’t just donate, you become the spark that lights the way for families like Ei Ei Khin’s. Every dollar you give becomes light—helping families rise, rebuild and reclaim their futures. Give now and double your impact through our $40,000 match!

Learn more about our work in Thailand and Myanmar.