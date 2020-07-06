Finding Safety: How One Afghan Teen Escaped Exploitation and Found Support in Serbia

After two years of hardship and exploitation, 17-year-old Yusuf arrived in Serbia exhausted and unsure of his next steps. With support from InfoPark, CWS ‘s local partner, he found safety and a path forward.

A Journey Marked by Fear and Uncertainty

Yusuf*, a 17-year-old from Afghanistan, arrived in northern Serbia in late 2025 after a harrowing two-year journey. Following the Taliban’s rise to power, life in Afghanistan became unbearable. He first fled to Türkiye, where he worked in a factory, and later decided to continue traveling—without a clear destination, but with hope for something better.

His first attempt to cross the Türkiye-Bulgaria border was traumatic. Smugglers rushed the group across a razor-wire fence using a ladder and blanket, shouting commands as they moved. Yusuf described the experience as feeling “out of his body.” It was his first direct encounter with smugglers, and he quickly learned that disobedience could mean being left alone in the forest.

Harsh Conditions and Constant Risk

The journey to Serbia took five days, with little food and constant fear. Near the border, Bulgarian police intercepted the group—without the smugglers—and took them to a reception center. After collecting their information, money and some documents, the group was returned to the Turkish border. With no authorities present, they made their way to a nearby town where smugglers were waiting.

In a second attempt, Yusuf and 17 others traveled in a van with the seats removed, keeping their heads down to avoid detection. Near Belgrade, the group was split into smaller units. Yusuf ended up in a squat with a few others, where conditions were dire: sleeping outdoors, no beds or bathing for six days, limited food and repeated failed attempts to cross northern Serbia.

A Turning Point in Belgrade

During regular outreach, InfoPark’s mobile team identified Yusuf and conducted a thorough protection interview, recognizing his fragile psychological and physical state. The team offered him and his peers accommodation in a state-run center—a surprise, as they had been told smugglers charged 300 euros for such access.

Yusuf was also given detailed information about available services, legal options regardless of status, the asylum process and integration opportunities for unaccompanied minors. Grateful and relieved, he accepted the referral to a minors’ accommodation center managed by the Commissariat for Refugees and Migration.

The Power of Information and Support

Thanks to accurate information and direct support from InfoPark, Yusuf was able to make informed decisions about his future. With a safe place to stay and access to essential services, he could begin to recover and plan his next steps. His story shows how reliable information and compassionate outreach can protect vulnerable minors and counter the harmful influence of smugglers.

*For the protection of the individual mentioned in this story, a pseudonym has been used.

In partnership with InfoPark, CWS provides emergency aid—including food vouchers, hygiene kits and medical supplies—to refugees and migrants in Serbia, while also offering short-term shelter, mental health support and safe spaces for those most at risk.

This project is possible thanks to the generosity of UMCOR.