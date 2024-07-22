Finding Hope After Disaster Strikes

On July 7, 2024, Hurricane Beryl struck the Texas coast as a Category 1 hurricane, bringing heavy rains, high winds and widespread power outages that left over two million people in the dark. Flood warnings were posted along the coast, and high winds and water caused widespread damage and debris for millions.

In the immediate aftermath of the storm, CWS collaborated with Reach Out America in Pearland, TX, to distribute essential supplies to our neighbors in need. With support from the CWS community, we distributed CWS Blankets, Hygiene Kits and Emergency Cleanup Buckets to those affected by the hurricane. These supplies are crucial for families staying in temporary shelters, providing them with comfort and the tools needed to begin the cleanup process.

“These immediate responses are only possible because of generous congregations and donors who contribute to the CWS Emergency Response Fund and the CWS Kits and Blankets programs,” said Matthew Stevens, CWS Director of Congregational Campaigns.

The scorching heat following the hurricane poses an extreme danger to people still without electricity. In addition to the supplies from CWS, other generous congregations and groups have stepped up to provide bottled water and food, ensuring that those impacted by the storm stay hydrated and safe.

In the aftermath of disasters, CWS also works with affected communities long after the initial disaster response phase to identify unmet needs and gaps where our support and efforts are most impactful. As part of CWS’ response, our Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery team secured temporary housing for an unaccompanied child and their sponsor, who had been without power and needed accommodations.

“Thanks to your support, CWS has been able to respond swiftly to the impact of Hurricane Beryl. Your generosity makes this vital support possible—thank you,” said Zach Wolgemuth, CWS Director, Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery.

As recovery efforts continue, CWS remains committed to working with our partners and communities to provide the necessary assistance. Thank you for your compassion and generosity in these challenging times. Together, we are making a difference.

You can support this work by visiting the CWS Kits website or visit CWS’ Emergency Response Fund to make a donation in support of Hurricane Beryl relief efforts.