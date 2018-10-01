Finding Her Way Back to Joy: Violetta’s Journey Through War, Healing and Dance

After war stole her sense of safety and silenced her joy, Violetta found healing and hope through group sessions offered by the “Support for Women and Children During the War in Ukraine” project. With support from CWS and Positive Women Odesa, she’s rediscovered her voice, her confidence and her passion for dance.

A Bright Future Interrupted

With natural curiosity and an unquenchable thirst for life, Violetta’s days were once filled with school, friends and time to devote to her true passion: dance. Her future was bright and wide open with possibilities.

Then, on February 24, 2022, Violetta’s world changed overnight when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Many of her friends’ families were forced to leave the country in search of safety, and the activities she loved were all put on pause.

Violetta’s mother recalled how she tried to comfort her daughter in those initial days of the war, trying to create a sense of safety and peace. “I felt powerless,” she shared. “It was unbearable to see my child suffer.”

In August 2024, she heard about the “Support for Women and Children during the War in Ukraine” project from a friend, who also had a child that was already participating in one of the project’s free children’s group sessions. Implemented by CWS’s local partner in Ukraine, Positive Women Odesa, the project provides psychosocial support, among other essential services, to women and children in Odesa City.

Healing in Community

Violetta initially kept to herself, feeling shy and confused since she had never met any of the other children. She spoke little and quietly, unsure how to participate in group activities. Then, with the support of a psychologist, social worker and the other children, Violetta began to open up and feel more comfortable and confident in her new environment.

By the third children’s group session, Violetta was no longer just attending—she was thriving. Surrounded by new friends and fueled by renewed confidence, she fully embraced each activity with joy and boldness. In reclaiming her voice, she also reclaimed her passion, finally finding dance once more.

Violetta’s mother can once again see the bright, curious little girl she was before the war began. “I don’t know what we would have done without you,” she shared. “You are real magicians.”

The group sessions have become a source of stability and brightness in her life. Together, these girls are finding a community of friends to lean on, feeling empowered to use their voices and find their passions once more, forging a bright future filled with hope.

With support from CWS, the “Support for Women and Children During the War in Ukraine” project, implemented by our local partner in Ukraine, Positive Women Odesa, provides critical services for acutely vulnerable women and children in Odesa City, including psychosocial support and legal assistance, along with basic needs assistance like food, medications and other essential supplies. The project focuses on women, including those living with HIV, older women and women in the LGBTQ+ community. To learn more about our Ukraine response, click here.