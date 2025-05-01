Fighting for Family: How One Attorney in Colorado is Reuniting Afghan Allies with Their Loved Ones

After fleeing Afghanistan, Afghan allies Abed and Hafez found hope with the support of CWS Fort Collins and Immigration Staff Attorney Rona Schank, whose own immigrant journey fuels her fight for justice and welcome. Their stories highlight the power of persistence, community and the transformative impact of compassionate legal advocacy.

In the wake of Kabul’s fall, Colorado became a new home for many Afghan allies who had risked everything to support U.S. military operations. Among them are individuals like Abed and Hafez*, whose courage and service came at the cost of long, painful separations from their families.

Standing beside them in this journey is Rona Schank, Immigration Staff Attorney at CWS Fort Collins. As an immigrant herself, Rona brings a deep understanding of the fear, hope and determination that define the refugee experience—and she’s using her voice to help others reunite with their loved ones and rebuild their lives.

Originally from Israel, Rona moved to Boulder with her family after searching for “the happiest city in the United States.” What she found was a community of welcomers—and now, she’s working to make sure newcomers experience that same welcome.

A Pilot’s Long Wait

When Abed, an Afghan pilot, began training with the U.S. Air Force in March 2021, he had no idea that just months later, the Taliban would take over his country. Caught outside Afghanistan during the collapse, he was quickly evacuated to the United States—without the chance to say goodbye to his wife or hold his six-month-old daughter one last time.

Through CWS Fort Collins, Abed connected with Rona, who immediately got to work on his case. After nearly five years of heartbreak and uncertainty, he finally celebrated a life-changing milestone: becoming a Legal Permanent Resident!

Every morning for nearly five years, Abed started his day with a dedication to see his family again. Now, with permanent status, he is one step closer to that reality.

A Reunion Years in the Making

Before arriving in Colorado, Hafez had recently married but was forced to evacuate Kabul without his wife, leaving them separated with the hope that they would one day be reunited.

Once in Colorado, he crossed paths with Rona at a local place of worship where she had met other newly arrived Afghans—offering legal guidance, answering questions and building trust.

Moved by Hafez’s story, Rona personally took his case to her U.S. Senator’s office. Her persistence paid off: an interview was secured, a visa approved, and at last, after years of separation, Hafez was reunited with his wife in Colorado.

Building Belonging, One Case at a Time

Rona’s passion for justice is rooted in her family’s own story. A descendant of Holocaust survivors, she always dreamed of becoming a lawyer to protect those most vulnerable—just as her own relatives were once protected when they arrived in Israel as refugees.

Now marking one year at CWS, Rona reflects on the values that brought her to this work: compassion, justice and the belief that welcoming newcomers strengthens everyone.

Through her work, Rona is helping to build communities rooted in empathy and shared humanity. And the Afghan allies she supports are paying it forward—contributing to the local culture, strengthening the economy and enriching the communities that welcomed them.

Looking forward, Rona hopes others follow her commitment to supporting newcomers. She shared, “By protecting the rights of immigrants, we are protecting the rights of everyone.”

*Pseudonyms have been used in this story to protect the identify of these individuals.

To learn more about the work of CWS Fort Collins, click here.