Fathiya’s Transformation: From Observer to Animator

When Fathiya joined her brother in an animation workshop, she had no idea how profoundly the training would change her life. Originally from Palestine, Fathiya had been living in Indonesia for several years after she was forced to leave her home, when her brother Jamal signed up for the Animation for Humanity project, led by CWS local partner Yayasan Cita Wadah Swadaya.

One day, after several lessons had passed, CWS Japan Country Representative Takeshi Komino noticed Fathiya silently observing the trainings and invited her to participate alongside Jamal. Although Fathiya had no prior experience in drawing or using a computer, she was eager to learn and excited about the new opportunity.

The process was challenging at first. Fathiya struggled with the basics—using key frames, understanding the tools, and meeting tight deadlines. Sometimes, the deadlines were so close that she felt overwhelmed, especially since she could only access the workstation on weekdays, leaving her with little time to practice over the weekend. Communication was another hurdle; with many instructions in Japanese, she had to rely on translations and guesswork.

Despite these challenges, Fathiya persisted. She kept coming to the workstation, asking questions and practicing at home whenever she could. Slowly but surely, she began to enjoy the learning process. Her hard work paid off—over time, she completed 15 to 20 cuts, contributing to real animation projects. Although the income was modest, it meant a great deal to her. The skills she acquired not only gave her a sense of accomplishment but also opened up new possibilities for her future.

Today, Fathiya is more than just an observer. She is an animator in the making, driven by the hope that this new path will lead to even greater opportunities. Alongside her animation training, she’s also pursuing her education online, aiming to one day earn a university degree. Fathiya’s transformation is a testament to the power of perseverance and the unexpected opportunities that can arise when you take a chance on something new.

You can learn more about our work in Indonesia here.