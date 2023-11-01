Embracing The New Beginning Despite Odds

In the heart of Brooklyn, New York, 28-year-old Honchukov’s story unfolds—a tale of resilience and determination in the face of daunting challenges. His journey began amidst the grand parks of Kharkiv, Ukraine, where he thrived in the bustling tech scene. However, fate took an unexpected turn, leading him to seek refuge in the United States, which is where he connected with the Church World Service New York office.

Honchukov’s path led him from Ukraine’s largest technology store to a remote town in Canada, driven by the desire to provide for his family. Yet, just weeks after his arrival, the shadow of war engulfed his homeland, leaving him torn between returning to his family and the dangers that awaited him. In search of solace, he found himself in the United States, navigating the complexities of immigration and overcoming seemingly insurmountable obstacles.

In New Mexico, he found temporary respite and connected with friends before his journey brought him to New York, where he resided in a shelter for people experiencing homelessness, facing strict rules and limited opportunities. Despite the heartache of war and the weight of uncertainty, Honchukov carried his burdens silently, displaying remarkable strength. His dreams persisted, envisioning a future as a technology trailblazer, even as the impact of war lingered, raising profound questions about healing and family.

Our office in New York, a partner and grant recipient from United Methodist Committee for Overseas Relief (UMCOR), played a pivotal role in Honchukov’s story. With a grant of $5,500 for legal and case management services, Church World Service provided crucial support, empowering him to rebuild his life and lessen the endless stress of life. Through our unwavering dedication and community-centered approach, CWS illuminated the power of community as a beacon of hope.

For safety concerns, we have refrained from featuring photographs of Honchukov himself. Instead, the images accompanying this narrative offer glimpses of his hometown Kharkiv in Ukraine and his newfound home in New York City.