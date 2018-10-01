Determination for a Better Future

Francoise, a 44-year-old woman from Haiti, grew up in a crowded household with 12 children, where her father had two wives. Due to financial difficulties and physical insecurity in Haiti, Francoise left with her six-year-old daughter in 2017, embarking on a long and arduous journey. Their journey took them first to Chile, then to Brazil, where Francoise spent three years with the help of a faith group that provided shelter and food.

Despite the support in Brazil, Francoise sought a better future for her daughter. Their journey continued through Ecuador and Bolivia, and eventually through the perilous Darien Gap to reach the U.S.-Mexico border. Arriving in the U.S. in 2022, Francoise immediately connected with a Church World Service case manager in New York.

Francoise was determined to find a job on day one, but the process of obtaining the necessary documents and work permits has been slow. Despite this, the team from Church World Service are always there to help with all information necessary.

Meanwhile, Francoise focuses on taking care of her daughter, ensuring she has access to school and food. Church World Service has provided some financial assistance, but Francoise aims to become self-sufficient and support her family fully. “That is my goal, I want to be able to work and be independent. Thankful for the relief provided by CWS.”

