CWS Blankets in Action: Because of Your Love, People Found Warmth and Care

Blankets That Arrive When They’re Needed Most

As a dangerous winter storm swept across the United States, CWS Blankets reached communities just in time—offering warmth, comfort and care to neighbors facing life-threatening cold. Thanks to the generosity of supporters, partners were ready to respond before, during and after the storm.

When a powerful winter storm swept across large portions of the United States this weekend, freezing temperatures and dangerous conditions left many neighbors at risk.

Just in time, more than 1,000 CWS Blankets arrived in South Carolina on Friday—hours before the storm hit. Local agencies were able to quickly pick up and pre-position blankets so they could respond immediately as temperatures dropped—offering warmth, comfort and care to people facing the cold.

Moments like these are why CWS Blankets exist.

During winter storms, shelters, churches and community partners open their doors to neighbors seeking safety and warmth. A simple blanket becomes more than protection from the cold—it becomes a visible sign of love and care when it is needed most.

Warmth, Care and Hope in the Harshest Weather

At Manna Café at Broad Street United Methodist Church in Columbus, Ohio, that care is shared every day, even in the harshest weather. “On the coldest days, our guests still come through our doors for a warm meal,” shared Rob H. “When we are able to place a CWS Blanket in their hands, they know without a doubt that they are seen, loved and cared for.”

Stories like this echo what CWS supporters see again and again. Blankets meet people right where they are, offering warmth not only to the body but to the heart.

Belinda A., a Community Engagement Specialist at Church World Service, sees that impact firsthand. “Your support makes moments of care possible—when families are facing the cold, when storms arrive without warning and when hope is needed most,” she shared.

That hope showed up this week—in shelters, fellowship halls, outreach programs and community spaces—because congregations and donors chose to act.

Taking care of others during winter storms is only possible because of the generosity of congregations and donors who support the CWS Blankets and CWS Kits programs. Together, we are ready—before the storm, during the storm and long after it passes. Together, we Blanket the World in Love—especially on the coldest days.

Get involved with the CWS Blankets program here.