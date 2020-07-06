Top: Rigoberto and his wife, Ofelia Middle: Rigoberto, Ofelia and Marco Bottom: Rigoberto with one of his fruit trees

Cultivating Hope: Rigoberto’s Garden in Honduras

Rigoberto lives in the community of El Carrizal, in the department of Yoro, Honduras. With dedication and joy, he has transformed his small plot into a vibrant garden that nourishes his family and strengthens his connection to the land and his neighbors.

Nourishment and Generosity: Rigoberto’s Approach to Farming

“What I love is harvesting and consuming what I grow, and sharing it,” Rigoberto says with a smile. “The church has taught us not to be selfish.”

This philosophy guides his daily work alongside his wife Ofelia and their four children. He grows vegetables, such as tomatoes, peppers and leafy greens, and has begun experimenting with crops that thrive in his region, such as corn and beans.

Through the Produce Verde project, implemented by Comisión de Acción Social Menonita (CASM) with support from Growing Hope Globally, Rigoberto has learned to make organic fertilizer, adopt new planting techniques and prepare nutritious meals with what he grows. His goal isn’t to make a lot of money, but to “have food for the family.”

More Than Planting: Learning and Sharing

The Produce Verde project focuses on nutritional food security and family farming, offering training in health and nutrition to rural families. For Rigoberto, this has meant not only improving his agricultural practices but also learning to prepare healthier meals.

“The trainings are clear and practical. We’ve learned to make foliar fertilizers and compost, and to eat better. Now, we make juices instead of drinking soda,” Rigoberto shares, as Ofelia proudly displays a colorful variety of fruits on the table.

Rigoberto is one of 81 households that have established productive plots with diverse crops such as banana, cassava, watermelon and vegetables. He also built a small farm for raising chickens, which contributes to his family’s protein intake and generates income from surplus eggs and meat.

Learning Beyond the Harvest: Nutrition and Skills for Families

Marcos, another participant, highlights how the training has helped them value what they produce and understand the importance of nutrition. “It’s not just about growing food, it’s about learning new things. We’re very happy.”

In total, 152 people participated in workshops on organic fertilizer production, and 75 women joined community cooking sessions to learn how to prepare balanced meals using local ingredients. Together, this community is building a more resilient future. Their gardens are more than sources of food—they are spaces of learning, solidarity and hope.

The Produce Verde project also promotes environmental conservation and climate adaptation. Families have adopted climate-smart practices like solar dryers and water harvesting systems, and 53 producers have implemented sustainable technologies to protect their crops and reduce costs.

Rigoberto’s story is just one of many that reflect the spirit of the project: cultivating not only the land, but also knowledge, health and generosity.

The Produce Verde project is implemented by our local partner, Comisión de Acción Social Menonita (CASM), with the support of Growing Hope Globally. Click here to learn more about our work in Central America.