Creating Healing Spaces for Haitians: An Interview with Lakou Tanama Co-Founder Nadège Bellande Robertson and CWS Program Officer Dahene Gustave

For many Haitians living in the United States, distance from home means more than geography. It can mean separation from the language, traditions and relationships that provide support, connection and a sense of belonging.

Lakou Tanama was created to help bridge that gap. Through free, confidential virtual healing circles, Haitians across the diaspora gather in Kreyòl to share stories, build relationships and support one another in a space designed by and for Haitians.

Rooted in African and Taíno traditions, the program combines storytelling, cultural connection and mental wellness practices in ways that feel familiar, welcoming and grounded in collective care. Its virtual format allows people to participate regardless of location and helps expand access for those facing displacement, deportation or other barriers to in-person services.

In this conversation, Lakou Tanama co-founder Nadège B. Robertson and CWS Program Officer for Haitian Community Programs Dahene Gustave discuss the significance of these healing circles and how the program is fostering connection and healing across the Haitian diaspora.

What is Lakou Tanama?

Dahene: Lakou Tanama offers free, confidential virtual healing circles on Zoom for members of the Haitian community living in the United States. These gatherings create a space where Haitians can come together to celebrate successes, share challenges and support one another in their native language.

After conversations with Nadège and Lakou Tanama’s other co-founder, Dr. Evan Auguste, CWS launched a pilot program in September 2025. The response was overwhelmingly positive, leading CWS to officially launch the program in February 2026.

How does Lakou Tanama build community, connection and healing?

Dahene: I could talk for hours about what participants receive from this program, but one comment I hear most often is that it feels like home. The facilitators are Haitian. They’re based in Haiti. The sessions are conducted in Kreyòl. From the moment people enter the space, there’s a sense of being understood without having to explain yourself.

The circles offer safety and confidentiality, but they’re also family. Where I live, there isn’t a large Haitian community nearby, and I know many others experience that same isolation. These gatherings provide a place to reconnect.



What does “Lakou Tanama” mean?

Nadège: A lakou is a communal courtyard. Tanama means butterfly in Taíno, and it reflects the idea of people spreading their wings. The moment a butterfly spreads its wings for the first time, it is fragile, even though it is fully formed.

During my years of living in Haiti, I’ve studied Taino language and witnessed the rediscovery of Indigenous cultures—not only on this island, but throughout the Global South. The name honors the African and Indigenous roots that continue to shape Haitian culture while also reflecting growth, possibility and community. We wanted a name that reminded people they belong.

What happens inside a Lakou Tanama healing circle?

Nadège: Each session lasts about two hours and includes two facilitators and an intentional “talking piece” that is shared virtually and symbolically passed to each participant who wants to speak. One facilitator holds the collective space, while the other serves as a griot, a role rooted in African storytelling traditions.

The griot listens for themes, reflections and shared wisdom that emerge during the conversation. At the end of the session, those observations are shared back with participants and approved by the group, to foster storytelling.

All spiritual traditions and backgrounds are welcome. We encourage people to embrace what makes them who they are. We often incorporate music because there is power in sound, just as there is power in silence. People can join and choose not to speak, and that’s okay.

Dahene: One of my favorite parts is how each session begins. Sometimes it’s music. Sometimes it’s a grounding exercise. Sometimes it’s simply a moment to breathe. Those moments remind us of the beauty of Haiti, our culture and our traditions. For people who have been away from home for a long time, that can be incredibly powerful.

Why does language matter so much in a space like this?

Dahene: The fact that these healing circles are held in Kreyòl matters deeply. Everyone wants to be heard and feel like they belong.

Mental health can carry stigma, so I often describe the program for what it truly is: a space to build community. It’s a safe environment where your language is spoken, you’re respected and you have an opportunity to connect. That’s something everyone can relate to.

I know what it’s like to live in Haiti. I understand the heaviness, the burdens and the resilience that follows us everywhere. Programs like this are rare. It’s meaningful that an organization like CWS can offer something so specialized and culturally grounded for the Haitian community.

Being able to provide a program designed specifically for Haitians, with facilitators based in Haiti, gives me a sense of pride because it’s Haitians helping Haitians. Every aspect of it feels unique and special.

What happens when people are given space to tell their own stories?

Nadège: People have been gathering in circles for millennia. These spaces aren’t just places for sharing; they’re places for reflection, learning and collective problem-solving.

We teach facilitators to be intentional about creating room for others to speak and helping participants recognize that their voices matter.

Because we work with people who arrived in the United States under Temporary Protected Status, the griot gathers stories in a way that protects privacy and avoids identifying details. But these stories allow us to tell our own narratives rather than continually hearing stories told about us.

There is power in telling your story, and there is joy in knowing you are being heard.

Why are these healing circles needed?

Dahene: Having worked with the Haitian community for many years, I’ve seen a significant gap in culturally specific mental wellness support. Community leaders and organizations do incredible work, but there is always more to be done.

I often think about Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. Many organizations focus on food, shelter and other essential services, which are critical. But there are fewer programs intentionally designed for the Haitian community’s emotional and social well-being.

Lakou Tanama continues to evolve as we learn from participants. What I appreciate most is our flexibility because our role is to meet people where they are.

How does Lakou Tanama make mental wellness more accessible?

Nadège: One challenge is that conventional conversations about mental health don’t always align with Haitian cultural perspectives. At the same time, Haiti has a rich history of ethnopsychology and community-based healing practices.

Our goal is not to overwhelm people with clinical language, even though our work is informed by established frameworks like the Optimal Conceptual Theory developed by Dr. Linda James Myers. At its core, the approach is simple: we create spaces where people can be heard without judgment.

Our facilitators include psychologists and experienced community practitioners. Everyone receives training on different forms of trauma, how it impacts the mind and body as well as facilitation practices that support healing. Ongoing personal reflection and growth are also part of the process.

Dahene: There is a risk of scaring people away because of the stigma. That’s why I tell people plainly what this is: a space for community. It’s simply a virtual lakou—a safe place for connection, conversation, laughter and support. At the end of the day, those are things we all seek.

What has made this partnership between CWS and Lakou Tanama successful?

Nadège: What has been unique about CWS is its willingness to respect the culture and intention behind the program. Many organizations focus heavily on outcomes and deliverables, and those things matter. But CWS also understood that this wasn’t going to look like a traditional program.

The respect and intention in this program, the subtlety of working with Haitian connections and the encouragement to work locally created an unexpected opportunity to help it grow organically. That’s the whole point of these spaces.

It’s important to acknowledge CWS’s role because the organization understood the purpose of the work and didn’t try to force it into another model. That experience gives me confidence that this approach can be replicated elsewhere.

CWS has walked the talk, and it makes me proud to be working with them. The relationships that have been built are what inspire me most, and I believe they will continue to bear fruit in whatever form they are meant to.

How could Lakou Tanama’s healing circle model support other communities?

Dahene: From the very moment I attended the pilot, not working for CWS yet, I fell in love with the program. Now, being in a role where I can help expand its reach is an incredible privilege.

It’s been such a learning experience, and the circles have helped me better understand my own community. There is so much to Haitians—to all people.

Nadège: Lakou is rooted in Haitian culture, history and spirituality, but the model is larger than any one community. Every community has traditions, stories and ways of gathering that help people reconnect with themselves and one another. When we create spaces where people feel safe, respected and connected, healing becomes possible.

Any community can create a circle that reminds people they do not have to carry life’s challenges alone.

CWS’s Commitment to Protection, Care and Community Healing

For generations, CWS has worked alongside communities, faith partners and local leaders to provide protection, care and dignity for people facing hunger, poverty, displacement and disaster.

Through Lakou Tanama, CWS supports Haitian-led spaces where community members can strengthen connections, find belonging and access support rooted in language, culture and community.

For more information about this work, contact remoteservicessupport@cwsglobal.org.

Consider making a gift to support newcomers in accessing critical services through CWS’s Virtual Integration Services programming here.