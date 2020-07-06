Clean Water, New Beginnings: How Community Wells Are Changing Lives in Cambodia

Two new community wells in Battambang Province, Cambodia, are providing safe, reliable water to 23 households—transforming daily life by reducing health risks, saving time and improving opportunities for women and children.
Across rural communities, the lack of safe water is more than an inconvenience—it is a barrier to health, education and opportunity. When water sources dry up or become unsafe, families face difficult choices: spend hours fetching water from distant sources or pay for water they can barely afford. For women and girls, this often means sacrificing school or income-generating work to carry heavy containers over long distances.
Global research from the World Health Organization and UNICEF confirms what families already know: safe, nearby water changes everything. It reduces preventable illnesses like diarrheal disease and frees time for education and livelihoods.
Constructing New Wells in Battambang Province
In 2024, CWS Cambodia partnered with COCD to address these challenges in Samlout District, Battambang Province. Two community wells were completed in late May 2024, providing safer and more reliable water access for households facing seasonal water scarcity.
In Phum Phnom Rai, Tatok Commune, 13 households—61 people in total—now have access to clean water, including 28 women and 26 children under 18. In Phum Stung Touch, Kampong Lpov Commune, 10 households—49 people—benefit from the new well, including nine girls, two female-headed households and one orphaned girl.
These wells now serve families who previously struggled with seasonal water shortages. Vulnerable households, including female-headed families and children, are among those most supported by these new, reliable water sources.
More Than a Well: A Community Solution
Building a well is only the first step. CWS and its partners worked closely with the community to select locations that would serve the households most affected by water scarcity. The wells were constructed with protective features to ensure the water remains cleaner and safer than seasonal ponds or shallow, unprotected sources. Families received guidance on hygienic handling and basic maintenance so they can keep the water safe over time. Water quality was also tested and documented, confirming that the water is suitable for consumption with no detectable arsenic, low iron levels and pH within a safe range.
For the 49 people living in Stung Touch Village, life has changed dramatically. Women and children now spend far less time fetching water, freeing up hours for school, income-generating work and caregiving. Families no longer need to rely on unsafe surface water, reducing the risk of illness and improving overall health. Collecting water is now closer and less physically demanding, which strengthens safety and dignity—especially for female-headed households and children. Reliable water access also supports livelihoods by making home gardening and small livestock care possible while reducing the need to spend scarce cash on purchasing water.
Safe water is a foundation for thriving communities. These wells are more than infrastructure—they represent hope, health and opportunity for families who need it most.
