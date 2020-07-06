Clean Water, New Beginnings: How Community Wells Are Changing Lives in Cambodia

Two new community wells in Battambang Province, Cambodia, are providing safe, reliable water to 23 households—transforming daily life by reducing health risks, saving time and improving opportunities for women and children.

Across rural communities, the lack of safe water is more than an inconvenience—it is a barrier to health, education and opportunity. When water sources dry up or become unsafe, families face difficult choices: spend hours fetching water from distant sources or pay for water they can barely afford. For women and girls, this often means sacrificing school or income-generating work to carry heavy containers over long distances.

Global research from the World Health Organization and UNICEF confirms what families already know: safe, nearby water changes everything. It reduces preventable illnesses like diarrheal disease and frees time for education and livelihoods.