Carrying Hope Across Borders: Diana’s Story of Strength, Survival and New Beginnings

When war forced Diana and her family to flee their home in Ukraine, they arrived in Moldova with little but hope for a safe future. Thanks to the CWS winterization project and the resilience of a mother’s love, they’re building a new life—one step and season at a time.

A Family Uprooted by War

When war broke out in Ukraine, the peace that thousands of families had once lived in became shattered. For Diana and her two children, the days became marked with the sound of sirens and feelings of constant fear for their lives.

On August 31, 2023, Diana made the difficult decision to leave her small village with her children and, together with her mother, fled to Chisinau in search of a safer place to live. Once they arrived, the two women had to start from scratch, figuring out how to build a new home for themselves and their family.

In Chisinau, Diana rents a small apartment and works as a cleaner to support her family, but the income she makes from her new job makes it difficult to cover their daily needs. With her two young children still in school, Diana’s mother helps with caregiving while Diana works, each of them lending a hand to build a stable life as best they can.

As seasons change, families like Diana’s who have been forced from their homes are forced to face a new challenge: the bitter winter cold.

Hope and Warmth for the Winter Ahead

The CWS winterization project, in partnership with local organization Diaconia, provided a ray of hope for Diana and her family, who were able to receive essential supplies like clothing and footwear, along with other much-needed items. Now, they are better equipped to stay healthy and warm as temperatures drop.

“This help is vital for us. It is very important,” shared Diana. “You know that you can rely on someone and most importantly that you are not alone on this journey.”

Despite the challenges her family has faced, Diana remains hopeful. She dreams of the day when the war will be over, and she and her family will be able to return home, tend to their garden and taste the cherries in their backyard.

“Among strangers it’s hard. However, I am happy to have my children and my mom close by. It’s hard, but I know I’m not alone on this journey. We will be fine.”

Although the future is still uncertain, Diana and her family are a testament to the strength in resiliency and the power in never losing hope for a better tomorrow.

This story is possible thanks to CWS’ membership in ACT Alliance, a global coalition of churches and agencies engaged in development, humanitarian assistance and advocacy. You can learn more and support CWS’ work with Ukrainian refugees in Moldova here.