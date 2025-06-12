Caring Hearts, Enduring Spirits: Stories of Strength from Ukraine

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, CWS has expanded its support to reach some of the country’s most vulnerable populations. Through the Caring Hearts project, we’re partnering with local organizations to provide essential aid and emotional support to older adults living in remote villages of Odesa Oblast.

On February 24, 2022, the world watched in horror as Russia launched an unprovoked attack on Ukraine. Since then, CWS has worked with Ukrainian refugees and host communities in Moldova and, as of last year, began operations in Ukraine to support those impacted by the war.

Through the Caring Hearts project, CWS has partnered with local organization Culture of Democracy to distribute food and hygiene items and provide psychosocial support and medical assistance. This project focuses on remote villages in Odesa Oblast, which remain underserved in the humanitarian response.

The residents of these villages are often older people and are more acutely vulnerable to the impacts of war as they face increased levels of poverty, but also struggle to access social services. Below are stories from some of the individuals who have participated in this project.

Vasyl: A Century of Courage and Commitment

At more than 100 years old, Vasyl Stepanovich Khomyzhenko was originally born in the rural Ukrainian village of Troitske, but after serving in World War II, he was captured in Hungary, serving as a prisoner of war in Austria until 1946, when he was finally able to return to his home country of Ukraine, where he still lives to this day.

As a veteran himself, Vasyl is no stranger to the horrors of war. Even now, with the funds he makes from his small pension, he sends money in support of the Ukrainian army, which has been embroiled in war since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion on February 24, 2022. Through the “Caring Hearts” project, Vasyl receives critical food and hygiene supplies.

Mykhailina: A Life Stitched with Strength

At 91 years old, Mykhailina Kulishynska is a symbol of resilience, perseverance and the unbreakable spirit. Raised in an orphanage, she endured unimaginable loss when, in 1947 at the age of 14, her family was deported from their home in Ukraine to Siberia, Russia. Just two years later, her mother tragically died of starvation in exile, and it wasn’t until several years later that Mykhailina Maksymivna was able to return home to Ukraine.

Despite these early struggles, she went on to begin her own family and raise five children. But the second war of her lifetime once again fractured her world, scattering her children abroad. Still, even in solitude, Mykhailina never lost her strength. Embroidery became her solace—a quiet act of defiance, a heartfelt tribute to her homeland, and a way to share her enduring love for Ukraine through each intricate stitch.

Her story stands as a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring strength of Ukrainian culture and tradition. It is people like Mykhailina who keep these traditions alive, passing them on with care and pride to future generations.

Merzhev: The Healing Power of Nature

This year, Merzhev Mykola Panasovich turned 90 years old. A paramedic-obstetrician by education, his neighbors all know him as a skilled herbalist, having saved hundreds of lives over his many decades of work.

“I have dedicated my whole life to medicine, more than 60 years,” Merzhev shared. When he was younger, herbal medicine saved his life, inspiring him to begin studying medicine to use his knowledge and experiences to help others.

Now, Merzhev and his wife Olena are celebrating 41 years of marriage and shared their gratitude for the support they receive through this project.

Valentyna: A Quiet Strength Through the Decades

Valentyna Ivanovna Chernyak is one of the residents of the village of Novokalcheve in the Odesa Oblast of Ukraine. She has lived here since the 1960s and remembers the times when there were still dugouts in the village from war. Her life was not easy, full of trials and struggles.

She lost her mother at an early age, and along with her three sisters, she remained in the care of her father. Valentyna dreamed of being able to attend school and studying for a better future, but the family did not have the opportunity to pay for her education.

Now, at 82 years old, Valentyna still lives in her native village. As the war in Ukraine continues, she follows the news and worries about the fate of her country, hoping for a peaceful future for herself, her daughter and all those who call Ukraine home.

The “Caring Hearts” project is implemented by our local partner in Ukraine, Culture of Democracy, with support from Church World Service and technical assistance from the Regional Development Agency of the Odesa Region and Kuyalnytskyi Village Amalgamated Territorial Community. To learn more about our Ukraine response, click here.