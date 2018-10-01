Building Inclusive Spaces for All

Halima Adams, Director of the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) program at Church World Service (CWS), exemplifies what it means to be a changemaker. With a community and family history deeply rooted in the values of justice, education and cultural pride, Halima has dedicated her life to fostering equity and creating inclusive spaces for all.

Halima’s upbringing in Ohio, with ancestral roots spanning Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Virginia and beyond, laid the foundation for her passion for justice. Her family, products of the Great Migration, instilled in her a love for education, literature, art, music and a commitment to defending what is just, while staying grounded by remembering where she came from. From an early age, Halima was immersed in the histories and struggles of Black, Indigenous and People of Color worldwide through her mother’s storytelling, books, music and art.

Her early involvement in justice-driven activities, such as protesting racist sports mascots and serving as a docent for an Anne Frank exhibit, highlighted her determination to center justice, equality and peace. These formative experiences shaped her lifelong commitment to advocacy and change.

For the past two years, Halima has led the DEIB program at CWS. Under her guidance, the program has profoundly impacted the organization. By prioritizing training for staff, fostering open discussions with organizational leadership and facilitating deep, meaningful conversations, Halima has helped transform the culture at CWS. Her efforts have empowered staff to approach their work with greater inclusivity and equity, ensuring that these values are embedded across all levels of the organization.

She carries this commitment into her work at CWS, using her leadership to ensure that diverse histories and experiences are honored and that equity is at the forefront of organizational practices.

Halima’s career path has been profoundly influenced by her identity as a Black woman and her lived experiences. Inspired by changemakers like Angela Davis, Josephine Baker and Nelson Mandela, she began her career in public diplomacy and cultural exchange. Her pivot to working with forcibly displaced communities after living and working in Egypt reflects her commitment to justice and service. Her unique lens—shaped by her histories and experiences—has enabled her to see the world’s inequities and work to address them meaningfully.

Through her leadership at CWS, Halima Adams continues to embody the values of equity, inclusion and justice. Her work in the DEIB program ensures that CWS not only acknowledges the importance of diversity but actively works toward creating a more inclusive and equitable environment for all. By fostering conversations that matter and advocating for systemic change, Halima has solidified her role as a true changemaker.

As Halima herself acknowledges, the journey toward equity and justice is ongoing. Her efforts remind us that change starts with understanding, collaboration and a commitment to doing the work—every single day.

Halima Adams is CWS’ Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging. To read about other CWS Changemakers, click here.