“Behind my story, there was a family that hugged me”

Delfina Costa is a bright and motivated 27-year-old Argentinian woman. Her friends call her Delfi and she loves listening to music, making new friends, and playing soccer and rugby. Delfina is also a trailblazer: she is the first transgender student in her province, Orán, to graduate from college. She has a degree in Social Communications from the University of Salta, in the city of Tartagal. With her degree and her passion, Delfina is now an activist and dedicates her time to fighting for gender equality. She currently works at the Ministry of Labor, Employment, and Social Security in Argentina, at the Territorial Agency in Salta.

Delfina was one of the participants in the CWS-conducted “Exploratory Study on LGBTIQ+ People and their Rights in Municipalities of South America’s Gran Chaco Region.” This report captures the voices and demands of LGBTI+ people in this vast region and offers recommendations for action. The recommendations are aimed at several stakeholders including local faith-based organizations.

Prior to the report, “we did not have an academic tool or concrete data on the LGBTIQ population, and specifically on the trans population,” Delfina explained. “This study has been a motivation to be able to meet others who also work on this issue and have experience in our province,” she told us.

Delfina believes that her empowerment and learning process was also thanks to the support of her family. “Behind my story, there was a family that hugged me,” she says. This sentiment is reflected in the study, which discusses “raising awareness about the existence of trans children” and their right to “respectful spaces, recognition and support.”

Delfina also highlighted the recommendation to “include LGBTI groups and/or people in the design of actions.” Participants in the research included: political and state actors, activists, social organizations, people from the LGBTIQ+ community, and faith groups/churches. Between July and September 2020, a total of 77 interviews were conducted.

The diversity and inclusion in this research allowed for an extensive study where all voices are heard. Delfina notes that, “having members of the LGBTI community take part in this study was crucial.” She explains that “it is often considered that the only authorized voice is from those who have gone to university.”

Through the study, Delfina feels that the LGBTIQ+ community has been given a stronger voice and position. She wants to continue fighting for the right to occupy space and be heard. She is pursuing this goal in the University group she is in called “Gender, Feminism and Dissidence” at the National University of Salta. This institution also collaborated and participated in the CWS study.

Amongst her many inspirational goals, Delfina told us that her biggest dream is to open “La Casita Trans,” a house to welcome, listen to and educate transgender and transvestite people. Defina says, “I know we are going to make it.” Delfina is an admirable role mole for change and embodies the spirit of acceptance and desire for a better world where all are welcome.