Ballots and Belonging: Voting for the Family I Love

Turning 18 was more than just a milestone for me—it was the beginning of my journey into civic engagement, deeply inspired by my parents’ immigration story. My mom, a naturalized citizen from Mexico, had been voting since she was eligible. But my dad, a Legal Permanent Resident, had contributed to the U.S. in many ways—paying taxes and building a life here—without having the right to vote. Seeing him fulfill all the responsibilities of citizenship, yet lacking that key right, made me feel it was my duty to make my voice heard at the ballot box.

When my dad finally became a U.S. citizen after two decades, I felt immense pride. He studied hard and probably knows more about American history than I do! Now, going to the polls as a family symbolizes our progress and the importance we place on being active participants in our democracy.

Studying social work in college only strengthened my sense of civic duty. Social issues, health disparities, and policy impacts were common discussions on campus, and I often encouraged friends to vote thoughtfully. Voting absentee for my hometown taught me how important it is to stay involved, even when it isn’t convenient.

Both my parents came from a small town in Puebla, Mexico, and met in New York through family connections. My mom obtained citizenship through her stepdad, but my dad took a different path, which taught me about the fears and limitations immigrants face, even with legal status. This awareness drove me to work with unaccompanied immigrant children in my role with Church World Service, where I advocate for those with stories similar to my family’s.

I know I’ll never find a candidate who matches my beliefs perfectly, but voting isn’t just about me; it’s about standing up for my community and those I love. Living in a swing state, I feel the weight of my vote even more. For me, America is a blend of gratitude for the opportunities my family found here and a desire for a better future. It’s a balance between celebrating our progress and pushing for change.

Nicole Fortoso is the HSPRS Community Engagement Associate at Church World Service in Charlotte, North Carolina. To learn more about CWS Charlotte, visit this link.