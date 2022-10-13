At the Heart of Cairo, Soul Food from Around the World

Our local partner in Egypt is St. Andrew’s Refugee Services, known as StARS. StARS is a refugee- and women-led organization that connects refugees in Cairo to educational, legal, medical, psychosocial, housing and other services.

As you enter through the gates of StARS’ main site in the busy Downtown area of Cairo, the smell of Ethiopian coffee welcomes you. Upon entering the StARS’ courtyard, you will find a small table displaying authentic Ethiopian and Sudanese cuisines. Shaimaa and Salwa, two young ladies from Eritrea and Sudan, prepare fresh East African dishes which are served to staff and clients.The women at the cafe select the freshest and most authentic ingredients from Cairo’s food markets and use them to prepare dishes such as injera (flour fermented flatbread) and zigni (Eritrean beef stew–the national dish of Eritrea!). The delicious taste of these dishes, along with aromatic and piquant Ethiopian coffee, creates an infusion of flavors worth coming to StARS to enjoy.

This cafe initiative was started in 2019 as a part of StARS’ Youth Entrepreneurship project. The project aims to support unaccompanied refugee youth in creating and running their own businesses. The goal is that the businesses will generate enough income for the youth so they will be able to meet their needs and become self-reliant. The space also allows business owners to share their culture, creating a safe space that encourages and celebrates diversity.

Shaimaa explained, “I love preparing food for refugees who come to StARS. It helps me sell food to support myself and my family while doing something I enjoy. It also allows me to tell people about my culture and cuisine. StARS staff are friendly, and there is no discrimination in the treatment I receive from them. They are a very diverse group of people.”

With the money she makes through her business, Shaiima is saving so that she can become economically independent and work towards her dream of becoming a doctor. By sharing the delicious flavors from their countries, Shaimaa and Salwa are celebrating where they come from, while building for their future.

Scroll through the photos below to see our café initiative as well as our School Feeding Program which feeds over 1000 students per year!