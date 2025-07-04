After the Storm: One Widow’s Selfless Act Amid the Texas Floods

Content Warning: This story contains descriptions of a natural disaster, loss and pet separation, which may be distressing to some readers.

When record rainfall hit Texas on July 4, 2025, more than 120 lives were lost and hundreds remained missing. Among the survivors was 74-year-old Mrs. White, who braved rising floodwaters and helped her neighbors reach safety before receiving critical supplies through the CWS Kits program.

On Friday, July 4, 2025, torrential rainfall caused the Guadalupe River in Texas to surge 26 feet in less than an hour. Over the next few days, many regions were inundated with up to two feet of rain, and more than 120 people tragically lost their lives, while hundreds of people across six counties remained missing.

Among the survivors was Mrs. White, a 74-year-old widow living alone. At around four in the morning, she awoke to find that the floodwaters had risen fast, already reaching the top of her bed. Though frightened, she was relieved that the electricity was still working, giving her light and a chance to escape and find shelter.

A Selfless Choice in the Midst of Chaos

Mrs. White’s first thought was of her two dogs. She found them perched on her kitchen island, terrified but alive. She grabbed them and her phone and waded out into the dark streets in search of safety. Outside, boats were navigating the flooded roads and, using her phone’s flashlight, Mrs. White signaled to a passing boat, which pulled her and her dogs aboard. But danger and heartbreak still lay ahead.

As they turned to rescue neighbors, the boat quickly reached capacity. Faced with an impossible choice, Mrs. White made the heartbreaking decision to separate with her dogs to free up room on the boat for others. Though she was hopeful to reunite with her dogs after the water receded, she was only able to successfully find one of them. The loss came just months after she lost her husband in February.

Delivering Hope and Supplies After the Floods

In the days that followed the flooding, CWS delivered Emergency Cleanup Buckets, Hygiene Kits and other essential supplies to help survivors begin to rebuild. Our local partners, like Catholic Charities Odessa, are working tirelessly to distribute these items to individuals and families like Mrs. White, helping them access the critical supplies they need in the aftermath of disaster.

