The CWS Japan team conduct activities for participants to share their feelings, establish trust and build connection.

“After the Rain, There Will be a Rainbow”: Supporting Mental Recovery and Safe Housing in the Philippines

This Mental Health Awareness Month, CWS Japan is supporting earthquake-affected communities in the Philippines by addressing both visible and invisible recovery needs—helping families rebuild safer homes while creating spaces for healing, connection and hope.

Providing Initial Support for Earthquake Survivors

On September 30, 2025, a powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck the northern coast of Cebu Island in the Philippines. Because the epicenter was very shallow, homes and public facilities across the region sustained significant damage or were destroyed.

In the immediate aftermath, CWS Japan and its local partner, the Center for Disaster Preparedness (CDP), collected information from affected communities and closely monitored evolving needs. Recovery efforts were further complicated when a typhoon struck the area in late October, damaging roads and disrupting distribution networks.

In response, CWS Japan distributed emergency support packs to approximately 3,500 affected households. Each pack included durable tarps to withstand wind and rain, solar-powered lights to improve safety and quality of life at night and water containers to support safe collection and storage at community water points.

Building Safe Homes and Disaster Preparedness

In the Philippines, most homes are built by local carpenters rather than large construction firms. Many residents also gather materials and carry out repairs on their own. With rebuilding underway, CWS Japan conducted earthquake-resistant construction training for 46 local carpenters and community members.

Led by a licensed architect, the training combined hands-on instruction with classroom learning. Participants gained practical skills and technical knowledge for constructing safer homes, strengthening their ability to rebuild for themselves and their neighbors.

The sessions also addressed the region’s multiple disaster risks, including earthquakes and typhoons. Participants learned how different hazards affect buildings and how design choices, such as raised structures, can reduce certain risks while potentially increasing others.

CWS Japan Director Go Igarashi explained the Build Back Better (BBB) concept, which emphasizes rebuilding stronger and more resilient structures rather than simply restoring what was lost. “It was impressive to see the training participants, filled with a strong desire to build a resilient community, earnestly taking notes and learning, even in classroom lectures that they are not used to,” he shared.

Providing Mental Health Support for Survivors

As reconstruction began, CWS Japan moved beyond immediate relief to support longer-term recovery. In January 2026, the organization conducted a human resource development program focused on earthquake-resistant construction, alongside workshops on mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS). These efforts aimed not only to help communities rebuild physically, but also to strengthen emotional well-being and resilience—critical foundations for recovery after a disaster.

Following the earthquake, many families experienced anxiety, stress and uncertainty about the future. To address these needs, CWS Japan conducted facilitator training for 16 local volunteers in psychological first aid (PFA). The following day, these volunteers led a workshop for 45 local elementary and junior high school students and teachers. By building local capacity, CWS Japan is helping establish a sustainable system of community-based mental health support.

Creating Safe Spaces for Healing and Connection

Recognizing that both adults and children can feel uneasy in unfamiliar settings, CWS Japan worked closely with local volunteers to design welcoming spaces and gentle icebreaker activities. Using the metaphor of “weather,” participants reflected on complex emotions ranging from relief and gratitude to grief, guilt and anxiety about the future.

In PFA sessions, participants were encouraged to share only what felt comfortable. Many experienced relief simply by being heard and acknowledged, and the workshops reinforced the importance of trust, mutual support and community bonds. While recovery looks different for everyone, one participant’s words captured a shared sense of hope: “After the rain, there will be a rainbow.”

CWS Japan will continue working alongside local partners to provide comprehensive support, addressing both material needs and emotional recovery, while empowering communities to rebuild safer, stronger and more resilient lives.

To learn more about the work of CWS Japan, visit their website (in Japanese) or click here.