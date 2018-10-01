Adamou’s Journey: From the Borderlands of Niger to New Beginnings in Serbia

After fleeing violence in Niger, Adamou found safety and hope in Serbia with support from CWS and the Belgrade Centre for Human Rights. Now rebuilding his life with resilience and optimism, he continues to pursue his dreams while inspiring others with his kindness.

From Tragedy to Triumph: Adamou’s Journey to Safety

Adamou once led a carefree life in a small town near the borders of Mali and Burkina Faso. A spirited young boy from Niger, he always preferred chasing footballs to flipping through textbooks and could almost always be found on the field. But in 2018, the calm began to fray. The rising tide of violence in the region crept steadily toward his community, until in May 2020, it struck with full force.

While Adamou was away at a football tournament, an armed group attacked his hometown. Over 50 civilians were killed in the onslaught, including members of his own family. He was still just a boy when his mother urged him to flee, to survive, to start again.

That journey led him to Serbia.

A New Chapter in Serbia: Support and Shelter

Here, Adamou found safety at the House of Rescue, a shelter for unaccompanied and separated refugee and migrant children. With CWS partner, the Belgrade Centre for Human Rights, by his side as his legal representative, he gained asylum in the spring of 2022. It marked more than just legal status; it marked the beginning of healing, hope and possibility.

Football remained his anchor. He played with local clubs and never missed a match by his beloved Real Madrid or Chelsea. But off the field, Adamou was quietly building a new life, one step at a time. Today, he works as a Data Entry Clerk at an IT company. With his tall frame and striking presence, friends often tease him about a future in modeling. He laughs it off but doesn’t entirely rule it out.

Life threw Adamou another curveball in the fall of 2024, when he had to leave his apartment on short notice. With time running out and nowhere to go, the Belgrade Centre for Human Rights and CWS quickly stepped in to offer temporary shelter—a swift support that makes a world of difference when someone is suddenly left without a roof over their head or needs emergency accommodation.

Since launching this support in September 2024, CWS has provided temporary housing to 14 individuals, all foreign nationals living in Serbia. Some were refugees from Ukraine, and others had survived dangerous migration journeys or faced labor exploitation. For Adamou, the housing support was more than just a bed; it offered a safe pause, a chance to breathe and the space to gather strength for whatever came next.

Despite all he’s faced—the loss, the upheaval and the uncertainty—Adamou remains resilient, openhearted and quietly determined. He has a way of forming connections wherever he goes, and people are drawn to his kindness and optimism. When asked about the future, he simply smiles and says, “I’m patient. I know what I want, and I’ll get there.”

CWS is thankful for the generosity of Airbnb.org, whose support has allowed individuals like Adamou to receive temporary housing as they establish their new and permanent homes. Learn more about our ongoing work in Eastern Europe and how CWS provides temporary housing support by visiting our website.