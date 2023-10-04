A Tale of Determination and Cross-Cultural Education

Sahar Mehryar’s journey to education and cultural enrichment is a compelling tale of determination and resilience. Upon her arrival in the United States, Sahar was resolute in her pursuit of education in her new hometown of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Shortly after her relocation from Turkey, she embarked on a journey of preparation for the General Education Development (GED) test. Her goal was clear: to secure admission to a college in the U.S. Yet, while studying for the test she also started the process of foreign credit evaluation—a chance to gain recognition for the college credits she had earned during her time studying in Turkey.

Finally, after months of anticipation, Sahar’s mailbox yielded the long-awaited foreign credit evaluation results. The outcome was a mix of promise and complexity. Out of the sixty credits assessed, only thirty were deemed transferable to the Harrisburg Area Community College. More challenging still, the college accepted just nine of these credits. Sahar, however, maintained her optimism, “It is a little bit sad, but I was still happy. At least I did not have to do the GED.”

Undaunted, Sahar remains steadfast in her pursuit of knowledge. She is currently dedicated to earning an associate degree in architecture with the hope of progressing to a four-year college upon completion. In addition to her academic endeavors, Sahar plays a vital role as a case aide at the Church World Service office in Harrisburg. Her work is a source of immense pride, and she emphasizes, “I am so proud of our team here. It makes me feel honored to speak Dari while helping our clients.”

Sahar’s life has been shaped by her diverse background, having lived among her Hazaras ethnic group in Afghanistan and alongside other ethnicities. Her experiences in Turkey’s bustling and culturally rich cities further enriched her perspective. However, upon her arrival in the United States, Sahar couldn’t help but notice the differences in diversity.

She often encounters questions that assume her experiences are solely rooted in Afghanistan. Yet, Sahar’s journey is a testament to her adaptability and curiosity, embracing each new chapter of her life with grace and determination, and carrying with her a wealth of experiences that transcend borders and cultures.