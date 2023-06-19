“A Story of Basic Humanity”

Every year, thousands of refugees and asylum seekers cross into Serbia on their way to find safety. Although they come with few belongings, they carry heavy trauma, heartache and pressure to find a better life. Their journey through Serbia is often challenging as they attempt (often multiple times) to cross into the EU, face harsh winters and hot summers, fight crippling fatigue or illness and navigate an unknown language and often confusing legal system.

Along the path of this challenging journey, Infopark*, a resource center in the heart of Belgrade, offers families and individuals the opportunity to rest and receive a helping hand.

Gordan Paunović, founder and director of InfoPark, began the program in 2015 as a grassroots project when he recognized the unmet needs of Syrian refugees arriving in Belgrade. “We would go down to the park and meet a nice family with kids. We’d sit down and hear their life story… We’d say, ‘let’s have a meal together, go buy food’, play with the children and then wish them happy travels,” he recalled. Now, after many years, the small project has developed into a critically important organization supporting dozens of individuals every day. In one sentence, InfoPark’s goal is, “to make the world a better place for everyone,” Gordan explained.

In addition to addressing immediate needs, InfoPark has also developed long-term initiatives to support refugees residing in Belgrade for longer periods. Gordan shared that at one point, the organization began offering German lessons since so many people were hoping to receive asylum in Germany.

One of the students, a young girl from Afghanistan, was especially determined to learn and would borrow books to continue her studies at night while residing at a refugee shelter. After a year, her family made it to Germany where the young girl participated in a German Language Competition for refugees in Germany and won. “This is the moment that has made me the most proud of what we are doing,” Gordan told us, “these kinds of small victories are what keep you going.”

Referring to the importance of caring for immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers, Gordan told us, “it’s a story of basic humanity at the end of the day. You either take care of yourself and selfishly protect what you have or you generously share it with someone else.” In the simplest terms, InfoPark is the story of a group of individuals who noticed a need and took action. It’s a story about selflessness, compassion, hope, inclusivity and the power of change.

*Since 2015, InfoPark has helped hundreds of individuals receive access to medical care, psychological care, legal support and information assistance. The program also travels to informal refugee camps to analyze needs, identify unaccompanied minors in need of support, and provide immediate food, water and medical assistance.