A Step Forward: One Young Man’s Journey Through the Balkans

After weeks of walking from Türkiye to Serbia, 21-year-old Farid arrived exhausted and injured—but determined to reach safety. With support from InfoPark, CWS’s local partner, he received critical aid that helped him continue his journey with dignity.

A Long Road from Afghanistan

Farid*, a 21-year-old from Afghanistan, arrived in Serbia in June 2025 after nearly a month of travel on foot. He had crossed from Türkiye through Bulgaria with a group of ten compatriots, hoping to reach Norway, where he has relatives. His journey was marked by hardship, resilience and a quiet determination to find safety.

Farid grew up in a poor household. His father died when he was very young, and though his extended family offered some support, resources were scarce. Three years ago, Farid left Afghanistan for Türkiye via Iran, working in a junkyard and sending money home. Eventually, he and a few friends decided to attempt the Balkan route on foot, relying on GPS and advice from others to avoid smugglers, and they faced strenuous walking, poor hygiene and injuries along the way.

A Moment of Relief in Obrenovac

By the time Farid reached Serbia, his shoes were completely worn through, and he had no money to replace them. During a routine outreach visit, InfoPark’s mobile team identified him and conducted a protection interview. They immediately prioritized his urgent needs, offering psychosocial support, non-food items and medical care.

Fortunately, the outreach team had his shoe size available in their car. The simple act of receiving new shoes lifted Farid’s spirits. His injuries were treated, and he received supplies for continued care. Despite receiving an offer for accommodations at the reception center, Farid declined, choosing instead to continue toward the Bosnia and Herzegovina border that evening—still focused on reaching his destination.

Filling the Gaps Along the Balkan Route

In partnership with CWS, InfoPark provides essential support to people on the move—many of whom remain invisible to formal systems. From food vouchers and hygiene kits to medical supplies and legal aid, these services are often the only lifeline for migrants and refugees navigating the Balkan route.

For Farid and countless others, even small interventions—like a pair of shoes—can make a profound difference in their safety, health and dignity.

*For the protection of the individual mentioned in this story, a pseudonym has been used.

In partnership with InfoPark, CWS provides emergency aid—including food vouchers, hygiene kits and medical supplies—to refugees and migrants in Serbia, while also offering short-term shelter, mental health support and safe spaces for those most at risk.

This project is possible thanks to the generosity of UMCOR. To learn more about our work in Eastern Europe, click here.