A New Beginning: The Story of Hope and Resilience of the Henao Cano Family

We are a family of four—father, mother, and two children—from Colombia. We’ve lived in Aruba before we arrived in the United States in August 2024. As we boarded the plane, we were filled with hope and many questions: Where will we live? What will the place be like? Where will Emanuel, our youngest son, go to school? Where will we work? These were just some of the many uncertainties and fears we had as we began this new chapter of our lives.

When the plane landed, we prayed and asked God to guide us, trusting that everything would unfold according to His will. We hoped someone would be waiting for us to take us to our new home, and when we met Nabil, our assigned case manager, at the airport, who welcomed us with kindness. He made every effort to ensure we felt comfortable and at ease.

Nabil took us to our new home, and when we arrived, he had prepared a delicious dinner for us. It was a simple but deeply thoughtful gesture that made us feel cared for and supported.

The next steps included exploring the area, attending medical appointments, opening bank accounts, and adjusting to our new surroundings. Day by day, we began to settle in.

In the following weeks, we began our job search. We visited every business in our area and even traveled beyond our neighborhood, taking the bus to expand our search. We walked so much that Emanuel would ask, “When are we going to find a job?”

Frustration set in, and we felt anxious and even depression at times. But we kept reminding ourselves that everything would be okay, that with God’s help, and with our strong family bond, we would find a way forward. We never lost faith. Our constant source of strength was the unwavering support from Church World Service. They provided housing, school enrollment, benefits, orientation, English classes, even gathering furniture for our new home

CWS’s generosity and commitment were evident in every interaction. They not only guided us but also encouraged us and ensured we never felt alone on this journey. Above all, they insured we had a safe and welcoming home

After many days of searching, job offers came through for my husband and son. We were overjoyed, and we even celebrated with a special dinner of beef roast, rice, kidney beans cooked with tomatoes and green onions, fried plantains. They began the process of medical exams and hiring, and soon they started working for their new companies. As they settled into their jobs, we began to feel a sense of calm and relief, knowing that things were moving in the right direction.

I want to thank God first and foremost, and CWS, for being there for us every step of the way. Their support, guidance, and encouragement have meant the world to us. I understand how overwhelming it can feel to migrate to a new country, but one thing I know for sure is that a positive attitude and openness are essential to this process.

I just want to say from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for all the support and for always keeping our well-being in mind.

This story was written by the Henao Cano family, who arrived in the United States with support from CWS Jersey City.

To learn more about the work of CWS Jersey City, click here.