A New Beginning: Daryna’s Journey to Safety and Stability

After fleeing the war in Ukraine, Daryna and her young daughter found refuge in the United States under Humanitarian Parole. With support from CWS Fort Collins, she successfully navigated childcare, work and legal pathways, ultimately receiving Temporary Protected Status and the ability to continue working.

From War to Welcome: Building a New Life in Colorado

When bombing began around their hometown in Ukraine, in 2022, Daryna* and her young daughter fled their home. They searched for safety inside Ukraine, but the war followed them everywhere. In 2023, they finally found refuge in the United States and were granted Humanitarian Parole for a period of two years. Our CWS Fort Collins office offered support as Daryna successfully navigated childcare options and found work in Colorado. She and her daughter thrived as they settled into a new community.

As 2024 drew to a close, and with the Presidential election results in mind, our legal team anticipated uncertainty for the Ukrainian community. CWS Fort Collins’s immigration attorney, Rona, advised Daryna to apply for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in order to have another layer of legal protection, and Olena—a CWS Fort Collins legal intern also from Ukraine, who is well familiar with this process—was there to support Daryna along the way.

After eight months of waiting, Daryna and her daughter’s applications for TPS had not been reviewed. She and Rona sought congressional help, but that failed to yield timely results. They then sought expedited review of the applications with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Along with her status as a Humanitarian Parolee, Daryna’s work authorization was also set to expire this month. This was a particularly precarious situation, as she is the sole caregiver for her young daughter and had only recently found a position that fits her advanced technical skills.

Legal Advocacy and Community Support: Securing TPS for Ukrainian Families

Daryna’s request for expedited review highlighted the ongoing urgent humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and the severe financial hardship she and her daughter would soon face in the United States. Her employer enthusiastically provided a letter of support, and last week, the CWS Fort Collins office received word that Daryna’s TPS application would be expedited. Just days later, she was granted full TPS approval along with authorization to continue working in the United States.

Many factors go into any story of success. Today, we celebrate the forethought and hard work of Rona and the CWS Fort Collins legal team, the years of care and employment excellence Daryna contributed to our U.S. economy and the loving bond between a mother and daughter that can remain out of harms’ way in their new Colorado community.

*Due to protection concerns, a pseudonym has been used in this story.

Learn more about the work of CWS Fort Collins here, and take action to make a difference for those who need it most and ensure we live up to our promise as a nation.