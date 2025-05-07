A Mother’s Strength: How One Family Rebuilt Hope After Separation

After fleeing danger in their home country and enduring a painful separation, Roseline and her son Emmanuel reunited in the U.S. with support from CWS. As Emmanuel faced challenges adapting to his new community, Roseline was there to offer support and advocate for social, emotional and academic interventions with his school—helping him rediscover joy and belonging.

From Separation to Safety

Roseline* was concerned for her son, Emmanuel.

Back in their home country, he was a strong student. He loved soccer, enjoyed playing with and talking to his friends and was happy at school.

Unfortunately, they were forced to leave their country. That was incredibly hard on her son. This wasn’t like leaving for vacation: they were worried they might never see their friends and family again. Emmanuel’s schooling was interrupted, and the journey to the United States itself was dangerous. For a time, they were separated from each other—an unspeakable loss for both mom and child.



When they were finally reunited, CWS caseworkers—along with a strong network of partners who are dedicated to the wellbeing of every child and family—walked alongside Emmanuel and Rosaline, helping them navigate their new circumstances and move towards a bright and safe future where they could both thrive. Their new neighbors were kind, the school was good, and most importantly, Emmanuel was safe from harm. He would have a chance to grow.

Reclaiming Joy Through Support and Healing

But the changes were catching up. Emmanuel’s grades were dropping, and he was increasingly frustrated and sad. He began isolating himself. Roseline kept checking in with the school, but the teachers said everything seemed fine. They didn’t know how vibrant he could be; they only saw the quiet new student in class. And with language and cultural differences, they couldn’t see how much potential this amazing kid could bring to the table. But Rosaline was there, noticing these changes in her son, and was committed to supporting him in becoming the joyous boy she knew and loved so well.



Roseline rolled up her sleeves and called her CWS caseworker. This was someone her family trusted, someone who could speak their language and someone who cared about seeing them thrive. Together, they came up with a customized plan around social, emotional and academic interventions to prevent Emmanuel from slipping further. They started with the school intervention specialist to help the school better understand Emmanuel’s situation and his potential. That advocacy linked Emmanuel to language support and an after-school program where he felt like he belonged. The school also lined up language speakers who could come alongside Roseline to ensure her concerns were thoroughly heard.

Importantly, CWS connected Emmanuel to a trauma-informed therapist who is native in the family’s language. Emmanuel is really enthusiastic about this connection; having the safe space to be heard and understood, as well as tools to start healing, has been invaluable for him.



In just 30 days, Roseline saw a huge change. Emmanuel went from barely speaking to showing excitement about going to school and a renewed curiosity in learning. He picked soccer back up, and he started making friends.



Roseline has carried so much already, but we know she’ll work every day to keep lifting up her child. This Mother’s Day, we honor the impossible strength of motherhood in all its forms in holding the world steady for our youngest generations.

*To protect the anonymity of our clients, a stock image has been used in this story.