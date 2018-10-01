A Journey to Civic Participation

King Rukiranya’s journey began in the Democratic Republic of Congo. After fleeing conflict in 2005, he spent four years in Burundi before moving to Kenya in 2010, where he was granted asylum through the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR). In August 2015, he was resettled in the U.S. through the UNHCR program. The path was long and difficult, but Rukiranya’s determination never wavered. Upon arrival in the U.S., CWS Durham provided case management support and assisted him in applying for his green card. “CWS helped me with my green card application, which secured my permanent residency,” Rukiranya recalls.

In 2021, despite the challenges of the pandemic, Rukiranya submitted his application for U.S. citizenship. Just four months later, he was called in for his civics and English test. He vividly remembers sitting behind a thick glass window, answering questions like, “Who is the current governor of North Carolina?” and feeling a rush of relief when the officer gave him a thumbs-up, saying, “Congratulations, you passed.”

The naturalization ceremony was a powerful moment for Rukiranya. “I didn’t know anyone when I walked into the room full of diversity—people from all different backgrounds: Rwandan, Congolese, Somalian, Arabs, Europeans, you name it. But we all walked out the same—excited Americans, certificates in hand,” he recalls.

During his years as a permanent resident, Rukiranya avoided international travel, knowing that it could delay his naturalization process. While permanent residents can travel overseas, lengthy trips abroad can extend the time needed for citizenship. Eager to avoid such delays, Rukiranya waited patiently until he could travel freely, unrestricted. “It was a patient wait,” he says, but it paid off. Once he became a U.S. citizen, he was free to travel, not as a refugee but as a U.S. citizen. “One of the main joys of naturalization was the freedom to travel,” he says. After receiving his citizenship, Rukiranya returned to the DRC and Kenya, this time with the pride of being an American.

This year marks a special milestone for Rukiranya. Having never voted in his home country, he’s about to cast his first-ever vote in the U.S. presidential election. He’s taken the time to learn about the voting process, and while he has the option to vote absentee, Rukiranya is excited to cast his ballot in person this November.

“My parents are in Australia, and they’re citizens there. I have a brother voting here in the U.S. alongside me, and another in Canada. This is the immigrant story,” he reflects. “We cross borders for safety, work hard to become naturalized and contribute to the democracies of the countries we call home.”

