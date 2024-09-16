A Journey to Citizenship and the Right to Vote

In April 2023, Sarada received her U.S. citizenship at the age of 45. “It was a monumental achievement. It marked the end of a long journey, from being a stateless refugee to finally having a place I could proudly call home,” Sarada said.

Sarada’s story began in Bhutan, where she was born and lived until the age of 11. Political turmoil forced her and her family to flee their homeland, leading them to Nepal, the country of their ancestors. In Nepal, Sarada found herself in a place where her mother tongue, Nepali, was spoken, but the irony was that they became refugees in the same place of their mother tongue. “I got a scholarship and I was one of a hundred thousand refugees in Nepal who could graduate.”

Despite the challenges of being a refugee, Sarada experienced immense support from the Nepalese government, universities and student unions. Her hard work and determination allowed her to gain employment at a university without having to disclose her refugee status; it was only when she revealed this part of her identity that anyone knew she was a refugee.

In 2007, Sarada learned about an opportunity for resettlement in the United States. Having been a refugee since 1991, this news brought a wave of excitement. Her parents and family first arrived in Utah in 2008, and Sarada and her husband followed later in 2012.

Utah became Sarada’s new home, but she found it challenging to adjust to the lack of diversity in the state. “Having worked in diverse environments and being a refugee myself, I was surprised. I worked for the state but felt disconnected from the inclusive environment I had hoped to find.”

Sarada reflects on the arduous process, noting that refugees and immigrants often face many more hurdles compared to those born in the U.S. Sarada’s first experience with the citizenship process came when she witnessed her mother preparing for the test. Her mother, who had only spoked some English, was worried about passing the exam. Sarada, a teacher by profession, encouraged her mother to study, emphasizing that learning is always possible. This experience helped Sarada when it was her turn to prepare for the test. Despite the challenges of learning a new language, she approached the test with confidence, understanding that the questions were designed to ensure basic knowledge of American civics.

Now, as a newly minted citizen, Sarada is eagerly anticipating her first opportunity to vote in the upcoming election. For her, voting is more than just a civic duty; it’s a powerful affirmation of her place in this country. After spending most of her life without a homeland, Sarada now has the right to choose the leadership that will shape the future of her family and community. She feels empowered by her voice and the right to vote, which is something she never takes for granted.

Sarada’s journey to citizenship was long and challenging, but it was also deeply rewarding. She is grateful to the humanitarian organizations like CWS and kind people who made it possible for her to become a citizen. As she prepares to cast her first vote, Sarada feels a profound sense of pride and responsibility. She hopes that by sharing her story, she can inspire others to appreciate the value of their vote and the importance of diversity in America.

