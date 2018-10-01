First photo: Marharyta with CWS Orange County colleagues celebrating 1 year of dedicated service. Second Photo: Marharyta with a client during her time as a case manager. Third Photo: Marharyta honored as Employee of the Month, celebrating 2 years with CWS (October 24).

A Journey of Resilience: From Ukraine to the United States

I never imagined that I would be forced to leave my home; the place where I grew up, got married and began raising my family. But in 2015, as conflict engulfed eastern Ukraine, I found myself in the middle of a war zone, living just 200 kilometers from Donetsk. Every day brought new fears—the sounds of conflict were getting closer, and I constantly worried that my city would be bombed like Crimea and the Donetsk region had been. The fear of losing everything was overwhelming, but the thought of raising kids in such uncertainty was even worse.

This blog is my story; how we rebuilt our lives in a foreign county, eventually moved to the United States and found a way to make a difference even in the face of adversity. I would like to share the challenges we faced, the opportunities that came our way and how I used my financial expertise to help vulnerable people, all while rediscovering my own strength.

We left Ukraine with only hope to find safety in Poland. Those early years were tough—we did not speak the language; we had no family nearby and the future seemed uncertain. We began to rebuild our lives, adapt to new culture and started learning Polish and English. After three years in Poland, we decided to move to the United States.

The first year in the U.S. was perhaps the most challenging. I had worked in banking for eight years, but in the new county, I found myself starting from scratch. Still, I knew that for the sake of my daughters—my two little princesses, aged eight years and four months old at the time—I had to keep going.

To that end, I enrolled in a community college and pursued an accounting certification. Despite already holding a Master of Science degree in Mathematics and Finance, I wanted to continue expanding my knowledge. At the same time, I began studying for the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) exam and became a CPA candidate.

In 2022, I applied for a position as a case manager at Church World Service Orange County to support Ukrainian refugees in the U.S. I was fortunate to be given the opportunity to help more than 100 individuals navigate the challenges of adapting to a new county. It was incredibly fulfilling to know that I could make a difference in people’s lives during such difficult times.

Though I loved my work as a case manager, an opportunity arose that aligned more closely with my professional expertise: a position in accounting. I was thrilled to return to finance, a field I am passionate about, but I did not leave behind my desire to help others.

In my role, I feel fulfilled knowing that my work helps CWS achieve its mission of assisting those in need. Even though I am no longer working directly with refugees, my work behind the scenes allows me to make a positive impact. I am inspired by the opportunity to contribute to a company whose mission aligns with my personal values. As an accountant in a nonprofit organization, my role goes beyond the numbers; it directly impacts vulnerable individuals and families who rely on our services. Recently, I’ve started working more closely with coworkers, assisting them with finance-related questions and providing training on financial processes. These trainings cover essential topics such as expense management, credit card receipts and procurement processes, helping to ensure that financial operations run smoothly.

One of my most fulfilling responsibilities is in assisting individuals facing housing insecurity. This includes rental assistance and other emergency financial support. Ensuring that these payments are accurate and timely is crucial for families depending on us to handle unexpected hardships. It’s incredibly rewarding to see how my work as an accountant translates into direct help for those in need, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to play a part in making a difference in the community.

My journey from Ukraine to the United States has been filled with challenges, but it has also been a story of growth, adaption, resilience and meaningful impact on others. I am grateful for CWS for every opportunity I have had to grow, adapt and help others along the way.

Marharyta Kaminska is the Transactional Lead Accountant with CWS Orange County. To learn more about the work of CWS Orange County, click here.