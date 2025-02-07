A Better Future: The Temoori Family’s Story

The Temoori family arrived in the United States from Afghanistan, determined to build a better future. With support from CWS, they quickly secured housing, employment and resources, showcasing resilience and hope as they work toward self-sufficiency.





On November 13, 2024, the Temoori family arrived in the United States from Afghanistan as Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders, beginning a new journey toward hope and a brighter future. With two young children, they were welcomed with warmth and support by Church World Service Jersey City, which provided the essential services that helped them start their new life.

Overcoming Early Challenges

Upon arriving in their new home, the Temoori family was introduced to a range of resources, from housing and furniture to phones, groceries and food. As they settled into their new apartment, a meeting at the CWS office became a defining moment. When asked about her goals, Nafisa, filled with energy and determination, shared her dream: “I want to learn English and find a job to build a better life for my family.” It was clear that, despite the challenges ahead, Nafisa was resolute in her pursuit of a better future.

A Path to Self-Sufficiency

The road ahead wasn’t easy, especially in a new country, with the language barrier and the difficulty of finding employment. Yet, the Temoori family’s strength and perseverance shone through. Within just one month of their arrival, Mr. Yunis managed to secure a job at a local restaurant. This was no small feat for someone still learning the language, but Yunis’ determination to provide for his family and build a stable life in the United States pushed him forward. His accomplishment marked the beginning of their journey to self-sufficiency—a significant milestone in their dream of a better future.

Both Nafisa and Yunis remain committed to their goal of finding even better job opportunities, determined to live like any other person in the United States and contribute to their community. They understand that with hard work, perseverance and continuous learning, greater opportunities lie ahead. Today, they are filled with confidence and hope, knowing that their dreams of a better life for themselves and their children are within reach.

This inspiring story of the Temoori family is one of many uplifting tales from our newcomer neighbors, showcasing resilience and dedication. It stands as a testament to the power of hope, hard work and the unwavering belief that, no matter the challenges, better things are always possible.

