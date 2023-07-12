Last month, the Church World Service Jersey City Office joined forces with the global consultancy firm, Deloitte, to participate in the 2023 Impact Day. This remarkable event witnessed the enthusiastic collaboration of thirty-eight dedicated volunteers who generously dedicated their time and effort to pack a total of over 250 CWS School Kits. These kits were specifically designed to cater to the needs of Church World Service’s Cuban and Ukrainian clients.

Each volunteer assembled these CWS School Kits containing essential items such as pens, pencils, notebooks, highlighters, and either an English-Spanish or an English-Ukrainian dictionary. These invaluable resources will undoubtedly prove instrumental in assisting our clients in their pursuit of enhancing their English language proficiency. These kits will be of immense assistance to our clients in the months and years to come as they adjust into their new lives.

The Church World Service Jersey Office’s Migrant Justice Action Council, led by passionate individuals like Faraz Ahmed, played an integral role in organizing and coordinating this impactful event in collaboration with our office. Their dedication and commitment were instrumental in ensuring the success of this initiative.

If you represent a corporate firm and are interested in exploring partnership opportunities with CWS JC for your social impact program, we encourage you to reach out to us via email at corporatepartnershipsjc@cwsglobal.org.

If you share a passion for social justice and are interested in becoming a member of the CWS Jersey City Migrant Justice Action Council, which comprises young professionals aged 22-40, please contact Nora Salitan at nsalitan@cwglobal.org. We welcome individuals who are eager to contribute their skills and expertise towards creating a more just and inclusive society.